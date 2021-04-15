The City of Key West and its city commission want to know the public’s vision of ways to improve the North Roosevelt Boulevard corridor. The community — property owners, business owners, residents and visitors — are urged to participate to help envision the island’s future, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
The city is reviewing all potential options and opportunities, such as increasing landscaping, increasing buffers between commercial and residential, incentivizing smaller and more inviting signage, placing parking behind commercial uses and more.
This survey will record the public’s opinion on how to improve this crucial corridor and how to forge a path forward for the city and North Roosevelt Boulevard.
To access the survey, click the button on the city’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.