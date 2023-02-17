The Key West City Commission chose former Doral, Florida City Manager Albert Childress to replace retiring City Manager Patti McLauchlin on Wednesday afternoon.
The selection was made on the first round of balloting in the roughly 90-minute special meeting explicitly convened for that purpose.
Childress received four votes from city commissioners Mary Lou Hoover, Jimmy Weekley, Lissette Cuervo-Carey and Mayor Teri Johnston.
Former Key West planning director Thaddeus Cohen received votes from Sam Kaufman and Clayton Lopez. Abraham Conn received his lone vote from Commissioner Billy Wardlow.
“Madam mayor and city council members, I appreciate your support,” said Childress. “I am thrilled to be here and be part of the City Key West.”
The outgoing city manager only had praise for Childress.
“I think last night was a great night for Key West,” said McLauchlin. “We had four great candidates and I could have worked with any of them. But I think Albert will be great for the city and I look forward to working with him for several months before I ride off into the sunset.”
At the meeting, each speaker was allowed to address commissioners with a closing statement, their order chosen by random drawing.
Childress told the committee that he believes his experience and education more than meet the requirements set out by the City Commission.
Childress boasts 35 years of experience with local governments and currently serves as Associate Vice President of Administrative Affairs and Government Relations at St. Thomas University in Miami. Previously he served as the Director of Code Compliance for Miami Beach. At Doral, he progressed through the ranks from Code Compliance to assistant city manager, eventually working as city manager from 2019-22.
Incorporated in 2003, the City of Doral is one of 34 municipalities in Miami-Dade County. The city occupies 15 square miles, operates under a mayor-council-manager form of government, and is the fastest-growing city in Florida and the 11th in the nation. It is home to approximately 75,000 residents; Doral hosts more than 100,000 people who work in the city.
Childress oversaw a $75 million operating budget, and in 2018, residents approved a general obligation bond 2018 for $150 million that included five major construction projects. The city employs 445 personnel, with the most significant number of employees — 180 sworn officers and 54 civilian positions — working within the Police Department.
Before the candidates made their final pitches, recruiting consultant Donna Higginbotham of the Mercer Group Florida addressed commissioners.
“It is hard to imagine we started this process five and a half months ago,” she said. “We have had a very transparent process where staff, residents and all commissioners participated.”
Higginbotham said the position was advertised over 30 days, receiving 43 applicants from 13 states. She eventually narrowed the field to nine, presenting the names to the commission-appointed screening committee led by Sam Holland.
“From those nine finalists, the screening committee brought forward three names, and then you added two more,” Higginbotham said. “Unfortunately, one withdrew their name (Lisa Hendrickson), but we have four very qualified applicants before you.”
Each candidate has spent two days meeting with commissioners, city staff and residents, while also touring the city and facilities starting Monday.
The city also hosted a meet-and-greet to allow residents and city workers to speak with each candidate. More than 200 people attended.
The public was given an opportunity to comment on the process and candidates. The majority of the 10 speakers participating in public comment supported Abe Conn.
Former City Commissioner Tony Yaniz spoke in support of Conn, saying he would have a head start based on his community ties and relationships.
“I want to thank you (the commission) for your due diligence in bringing forward a strong field of candidates. The knock around town on Abe Conn is that he doesn’t have city manager experience or a city manager’s degree,” said Yaniz.
“I know how heavy this lays on your shoulders, and I have sat in that chair. But you not only speak for yourselves but also your constituents,” said Yaniz. “This town is all about knowing somebody else to be able to make the phone call. How long do you think it will take the other three to get to the point Abe Conn is already at?”
Tom Milone was the lone speaker in favor of Childress, citing his experience and education.
“All four candidates are very accomplished individuals. With all due respect to the other three, I believe the most qualified is Al Childress because of his education and experience,” said Milone.
He also suggested that if commissioners couldn’t vote for Childress, they open discussions with assistant city manager Todd Stoughton to serve as interim city manager, allowing for continuity over the next two years when commissioners Lopez, Wardlow and Weekley term out.
But in the end, commissioners chose Childress.
“I have been through this process a number of times,” said Commissioner Weekley. “And I can honestly say that this has been the most thorough search for a city manager I have been a part of.
“This is the first time that our (city) directors and staff were involved in hearing what each candidate had to say. That is important because they are the ones that have to work with the new city manager daily.”
Mayor Johnston agreed.
“Like Commissioner Weekley, I have been a part of a number of these searches,” she said. “I base my decision on my conversations with city staff as they are on the front lines. They were very unified actually in their comments and selection.”
McLauchlin is retiring in July after more than 40 years of service to the City of Key West. Commissioners directed City Attorney Ron Ramsingh to begin contract negotiations with Childress, hoping to have him on-scene in Key West on April 1.