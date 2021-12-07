Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin held her first meeting with local business owners and event organizers on all annual festivals in Key West, but much of the hour-meeting on Friday was about reimagining Fantasy Fest and making it less raunchy and more family friendly.
Elisa Levy, who is overseeing the city's strategic plan, moderated the hour-long discussion and McLaughlin asked for input from business leaders before conducting internal discussions with city staff and city commissioners.
McLaughlin called events a "big topic in the next six months," and said the issue will be a topic at city commissioner retreat on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Many of the business leaders called for festival organizers to get Fantasy Fest away from being sexually risqué and raunchy to more artistically creative.
Business leaders admitted it could be difficult from keeping people from coming who may want to engage in lewd or unsavory behavior.
Local chef and rum maker Paul Menta called "city enforcement" of nudity and other decency laws "important." He noted that New Orleans had similar problems during Mardi Gras and police cracked down on such behavior.
"Things have gone too far," Menta said.
Fantasy Fest organizer Nadene Grossman Orr "recognized people don't like nudity" and supported more enforcement and "busting people for indecent exposure," she said.
Local business leaders called for grants to be given to artists and people to offset the costs and encourage people to build floats for the parade on Duval Street.
Local business leaders also proposed bringing in a national recording act or acts to perform a concert or concerts during the roughly 10-day festival.
Hotelier Michael Halpern called on organizers to work with local concert producer Rams Head to bring in popular musicians. Halpern cited their success with bringing in such national acclaimed artists as John Fogerty.
Rams Head has brought in many major recording artists to the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, including most recently Sammy Hagar and Tedeschi Trucks Band.
Rams Head founder Bill Muehlhauser would be "happy" to work with Orr on staging a concert, he said.
The business leaders praised Orr for her work to make the event more creative and credited her for the job she has done, despite facing setbacks after Hurricane Irma in 2017 and the COVID-19 pandemic that limited participation and the number of events in Fantasy Fest in the past two years.
The group also talked about possibility limiting the number of food vendors during the street fair to avoid competing with local restaurants.