The Key West City Commission this week will continue its fight against initiatives in Tallahassee, introducing several critical pieces of legislation being pushed by the Republican-led Florida House and Senate.
The resolutions are all similarly worded, although they focus on a variety of issues. Each urges the Florida Legislature to defeat House and Senate bills and for the City Clerk to provide the resolution to certain members of the Florida Legislature, including Monroe County’s delegation.
Each is seen as an attack on the idea of home rule, giving sovereignty over issues to county and city governments.
Probably the most controversial piece of legislation comes in the wake of the mass shooting in Nashville this week. HB 543/SB 150 would allow for concealed carry of weapons and firearms without a permit. If signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the legislation could open the door for constitutional open carry, a controversial practice allowed in more than 30 states, according to the Giffords Law Center. This resolution is being co-sponsored by Commissioners Mary Lou Hoover, Clayton Lopez, Jimmy Weekley and Mayor Teri Johnston.
HB 1011/SB 668 would limit the flags that local governments could display on public property. The bill would only allow the United States, Florida and POW-MIA flags to be flown in front of county and city buildings or what they could display in board meetings. That would prevent the Pride Flag and the One Human Family standards from being displayed. The resolution is being sponsored by Commissioners Weekley, Clayton Lopez, Wardlow, and Johnston.
HB 975/SB 798 would prohibit or restrict local jurisdictions from regulating private waste management providers. The resolution addresses Key West’s location, saying it would be prohibitively expensive to provide services and curtail recycling. Lopez, Wardlow and Johnston are sponsoring it.
Commissioners Weekley and Lopez are sponsoring a resolution to defeat HB 1421/SB 254, prohibiting gender-affirming treatment to anyone under 18. If passed, the legislation would also prohibit insurance providers from funding gender-affirming care and establish administrative barriers to deter healthcare professionals from providing gender-affirming medical treatments to patients of any age. The resolution goes on to say that the proposed regulations were brought forward as a political statement to prohibit specific established standards of medical care and would cause irreparable harm to citizens that should receive support, not condemnation, for medical concerns.
The last resolution pertains to HB 991/ SB 1220, which would expand the ability of plaintiffs to allege defamation, narrowly define who is a “public figure,” and place unreasonable restrictions on the right to free speech provided in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
In other business, the commission is expected to approve City Attorney Ron Ramsingh’s employment agreement.
Under the agreement, Ramsingh will receive $215,000, full benefits on par with other city employees, and a $150-per-month cellphone allowance. He will also receive a car allowance of $500 per month, providing the use of his personal vehicle and travel reimbursement for meals, lodging, and other expense required for travel outside of Monroe County on city business.
Ramsingh replaced long-time City Attorney Shawn Smith. Smith resigned abruptly in November and accepted a Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority position.
The City Commission’s regular meeting begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at City Hall, located at 1300 White St.