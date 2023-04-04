The Key West City Commission this week will continue its fight against initiatives in Tallahassee, introducing several critical pieces of legislation being pushed by the Republican-led Florida House and Senate.

City of Key West Seal

The resolutions are all similarly worded, although they focus on a variety of issues. Each urges the Florida Legislature to defeat House and Senate bills and for the City Clerk to provide the resolution to certain members of the Florida Legislature, including Monroe County’s delegation.

ted@tedlund.com