The Marathon City Council will hold an initial hearing to specifically address unsafe structures in light of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse in June in the Miami suburb of Surfside.
Ordinance 2021-18 is up for its first public hearing at the council’s meeting Tuesday, Aug. 10, as a follow-up to the July council meeting when councilman Dan Zieg suggested Marathon revisit its certification and recertification process for the relatively small, yet aging, number of multistory structures in and around Marathon. At that meeting, Zieg asked Building Department official Noe Martinez to examine the necessary steps toward potentially amending the city’s building re-inspection policies.
Currently, the state requires recertification for high-rise buildings every 40 years, which Zieg said was now likely to change statewide to every 20 years, and that properties like Bonefish Towers in Key Colony Beach and Sea Watch in Marathon, which has undergone extensive spalling repairs the past several years, may be vulnerable to structural issues given their age and susceptibility to salt air and water.
Several additional resolutions scheduled to be heard relate to final preparation of the 2021-22 city budget. Among them:
• A grant agreement between the city and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council for repairs to the Community Park Amphitheater roof, which is in need of resurfacing and was discussed at the July meeting.
• An agreement between the City of Marathon and the consulting services firm of Lori Lehr, Inc., which would assist the city with technical revisions to its Community Rating System (CRS) in order to earn a higher CRS rating. This rating increase, if achieved, could potentially reduce the cost of flood insurance for Marathon property owners.
• Resolution 2021-61 would approve a $2,180,955 contract between the city and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for local police services for fiscal year 2021-22.
• Resolution 2021-62 would impose and provide for the collection of Wastewater Special Assessments for Service Areas 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 and an additional resolution would impose annual stormwater utility special assessments, both pertaining to the upcoming fiscal year.
• The council will vote to approve a change order to the contract between the city and Discount Rock & Sand, in the amount of $123,237 for the construction of stormwater improvements in the Sombrero Area. They will also vote to raise two well structures on Sombrero Beach Road in the interest of safety.
• Lastly, approval is expected for project work related to hardening of the city’s infrastructure, work that had been proposed after Hurricane Irma. The 2021 CDBG-DR grant-funded project design, permitting, bidding and CEI Services Work would be awarded to the Weiler Engineering Corp in an amount estimated at $1,412,050.
Several land-use permit requests will be heard, but surprisingly, the Florida Keys Animal Encounters request, which had been postponed from the past three council meetings for varying reasons, has now been shifted to the city Planning Department for review. Their new project on Vaca Cut has been a volatile subject for Sea Watch condominium residents, who fear the project would impact property values and the small community’s tranquility.
Other permit requests include those proposed by Seaglass LLC for 770 107th Street Ocean, a conditional use permit for Seasons 16 LLC for property in Coco Plum, and one by Casa Marabella LLC for 12670, 12700 and 12800 Overseas Highway.
It’s also likely that subjects initiated at the July meeting like the state’s change affecting license holders in the Keys could be revisited. The state recently legislated changes that would limit — and even possibly prohibit — local companies that perform important home improvement services like brick paving, painting and window replacement but are not general contractors, from pulling permits.