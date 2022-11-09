After a little more than four months on the job, the City of Key West has terminated Affordable Housing Director Demetria Simpson.

Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin informed The Keys Citizen on Monday of the termination, which occurred on Friday. According to discussions with McLauchlin, Simpson’s salary was $137,000, with a $10,000 stipend for moving expenses and reimbursements. The termination occurred within the six-month mandatory probation, requiring no notice on behalf of the city.