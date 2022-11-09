After a little more than four months on the job, the City of Key West has terminated Affordable Housing Director Demetria Simpson.
Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin informed The Keys Citizen on Monday of the termination, which occurred on Friday. According to discussions with McLauchlin, Simpson’s salary was $137,000, with a $10,000 stipend for moving expenses and reimbursements. The termination occurred within the six-month mandatory probation, requiring no notice on behalf of the city.
Simpson’s departure came at a critical time during which the city has had issues recruiting and retaining staff members for executive positions. The city is currently embarked upon a replacement search for McLauchlin, who is set to retire next Spring.
Simpson brought a wealth of experience working with the Housing and Urban Development Administration, writing ordinances and affordable housing entities across the country.
Initially hired in March to address the city’s affordable and workforce housing crisis, but Simpson had been traveling between Key West and Mississippi to care for her aging mother, McLauchlin said.
“It just didn’t work out,” McLauchlin said. “I know she tried.”
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston lauded Simpson’s credentials and expertise and said that she hopes the city can find somebody equally as qualified to replace her in what Johnston noted is the most severe housing crisis seen in years.
“I thought she was doing a fantastic job for us,” Johnston said. “But we all come to an age in our lives where we have to take care of our parents. That made it very difficult for her to dig in.”
Affordable housing advocate and chairman of the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, City Commissioner Sam Kaufman, agreed.
“I thought she was doing an amazing job for us, and it is a shame she could not continue in the position,” he said Tuesday. “We need somebody that could think outside the box and address the critical workforce and affordable housing crisis occurring at a record time of real estate sales in the Southernmost City.
“With my involvement with the FKOC, we get calls from single moms every day, and we don’t have any place for them or their kids to live,” said Kaufman. “All you have to do is look at our high school and the wealth disparity. For those that are from here, having housing stability that is one thing. But all those on the other end of the spectrum, we are losing more every day.”
McLauchlin, Johnston and Kaufman all said that they hope to have a replacement in place as soon as possible, but that no time-line had been set and that former applicants would be considered. McLauchlin planned to reach out to the other applicants that applied for the position earlier this year, she said.
McLauchlin called creating and maintaining affordable workforce housing the “number one priority” of the city’s strategic plan and said the affordable housing coordinator needs to be a “full-time position.”
McLauchlin wants the coordinator to establish partnerships with the community and local groups working on housing projects. The coordinator should work to secure state and federal grants and coordinate with the city’s lobbyists. The person should also work closely with the city’s Planning Department and the Monroe County government and the county Land Authority, McLauchlin said.
The Keys are currently undergoing a workforce housing crisis and both private businesses and local governments are struggling to recruit workers and keep the staff they have.