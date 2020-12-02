The COVID-related fate of public New Year’s Eve celebrations in Key West may be decided at the city commission meeting on Wednesday night, Dec. 2.
Commissioners will hear the results of a survey sent out to local businesses and residents last week that asked for feedback on nine possible options for how to reduce the risk of crowds spreading COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve. The nine options included allowing all events, including midnight “drops,” to take place without restrictions other than the current mask orders; canceling outdoor events in highly trafficked areas, which would stop the drops; curfews at either 10 p.m. or 1 a.m.; or allowing all restaurants and bars to move their tables outdoors to encourage social distancing.
More than 1,300 responses were received during a three-day period by Elisa Levy, a local consultant working with city officials on the COVID Recovery Task Force.
“It’s unbelievable,” she said about the number of responses. “It’s way more than I was expecting.”
The survey results, however, were not as clear. While there was a good balance between bar/restaurant owners and the general community, according to an email sent by Levy to city officials Monday morning, there was almost an even break between the two extremes.
“‘Doing nothing’ was 19.88%; while a ‘10 p.m. Curfew’ received 21.89%. This is indicative of the community overall right now. We are divided — evenly split between shutting the event down and keeping it wide open with no rules,” Levy wrote in her Nov. 30 email.
The four options with the most support in the survey were increasing the number of security officers to enforce mask rules, 42.47%; canceling all outside events, including the “drops,” 42.19%; closing off Duval Street to vehicles to allow people to move outdoors, 38.43%; and allowing outside dining/drinking to encourage social distancing, 32.25%.
“There are all kinds of ideas out there. One of the big ones is a curfew,” said Mayor Teri Johnston in an interview Monday on U.S. 1 Radio. “It’s going to be a tough one. It’s going to be a very serious decision for us but we’ve got to make it.”
Commissioner Sam Kaufman said Tuesday that a curfew, possibly after midnight, might discourage South Florida visitors from driving down. Miami-Dade County is currently under a midnight-to-6 a.m. curfew, which has helped increase the number of weekend visitors to Key West from the mainland because local bars can currently stay open until 4 a.m.
However, Kaufman said he wants to ensure that any decision made by the commission includes Monroe County health officials’ input. He said he wished a committee, formed last week within the COVID Recovery Task Force made up of health officials and local business leaders, had more time to evaluate possible New Year’s Eve options.
“I’m sad we didn’t pull these groups together before because the policy should be set by the data with input from the business community,” he told The Key West Citizen on Tuesday. “I think people agree that smaller crowds are expected [on New Year’s Eve] but they will still be sizable crowds.”
Joe Schroeder, owner of Bourbon Street Pub, which hosts the internationally famous midnight drop of Sushi the Drag Queen in a stiletto shoe, said he is willing to accommodate the city’s orders. He said he had recently received a letter from Jim Young, Key West Code Compliance Director, telling him to stop advertising the Sushi drop. Schroeder said he would be happy to do that but his advertising contracts were signed two months ago and cannot be renegotiated at this point.
If the city closes public streets and sidewalks and/or enacts a curfew, Schroeder said he will still have some sort of celebration, possibly in the large back patio area behind Bourbon Street Pub with table seating and social distancing.
“It’s a ritual. It’s going to happen. As long as we do it safely, what does it matter if it’s at 8 p.m. or midnight,” he asked adding, “I’m sure Sushi has her dress ready. We’ll celebrate New Year’s Eve early if we have to.”