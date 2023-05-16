The Key West City Commission will consider what stance to take concerning an application to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to allow Pier B Development to have its temporary use agreement — in force since July 2022 — made permanent.
After a hastily called special meeting last week, commissioners decided to take up the issue at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 16.
Pier B — owned by the Walsh Family — seeks to expand its submerged land lease to increase its footprint by a 50-by-47-foot swath.
In response to the meeting, City Attorney Ron Ramsingh crafted a resolution giving commissioners four options.
Option A would see commissioners support the incorporation of the temporary use agreement (TUA) into Pier B’s lease for 25 years. Option B would object to both the incorporation and the 25-year extension. The third option would see the city adopt a neutral stance on the topic, and the fourth would see Key West object to the incorporation but support a 25-year extension to the current lease with an annual reconsideration of the TUA.
During the special meeting, Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman and other dais members asked Ramsingh to research four items concerning the issue.
In an internal memo to commissioners obtained and reviewed by the Keys Citizen, Ramsingh outlined the questions raised.
First was whether the city had a legitimate, legal standing to object to Pier B’s request when the city passed its “one cruise ship policy” (Resolution 22-073). Next, commissioners wanted to know if taking an adversarial stance would be a cause for concern for the city based on its initial agreement with Pier B and the Walsh Family.
Commissioners also wanted to know the opinion of the city’s Tallahassee lobbying firm — GrayRobinson — on the city taking a position on Pier B’s application.
They also wanted to know the juxtaposition of the Pier B request with the city’s own TUA at Mallory Square, which the city seeks to incorporate and renew before it expires this October.
Concerning the first question, Ramsingh wrote: “The City of Key West passed Resolution 22-073 on March 11, 2022, which effectively prevented any “cruise ships” (as that term is defined therein) from being at either Mallory Dock or at the Outer Mole when a cruise ship is berthed at Pier B.
“This is a restriction that was self-imposed upon the city by resolution. The inability to exercise the city’s riparian rights to a cruise port at Mallory Dock is foreclosed, not by the existence of the adjacent leasehold, but rather by effect of its own resolution.”
The city and Pier B entered into an agreement allowing the latter to develop a cruise port to maximize income and generate more revenue for the city through disembarkation fees.
Not wanting Pier B to compete with the city’s own cruise ship interests at Mallory Dock, the commission essentially wrote a non-compete clause into the agreement.
On that topic, Ramsingh wrote, “It would cause objective concern that lodging an objection that was not soundly based on principles contained in Sec. 18-21.004 F AC could be deemed a violation” of the agreement.
“Pier B has stated that they desire the incorporation of their current TUA to accommodate the typical larger contemporary cruise ships, which logically brings more passengers, which leads to more fees, which was the desire of both parties in 1993.”
GrayRobinson partner Joeseph Salzverg said he believed that Key West’s outlook in Tallahassee has improved, but that commissioners should use caution in filing an objection.
“I do not see folks at the state level looking unfavorably upon the city for choosing to get involved in the matter as a neighboring riparian upland owner; that is precisely why you receive direct and constructive notice,” wrote Salzverg. “If the city does elect to take the position of objecting, option (d) is better than option (b) for purposes of moving the needle at DEP.”
Concerning the impact of Florida Statute 311.25 (banning ballot initiatives from regulating maritime commerce), Ramsingh said he was not concerned because the resolution being considered didn’t include an ordinance or resolution resulting from a ballot initiative.
Finally, on the city’s own temporary use agreement for Mallory Square, Ramsingh told commissioners that Pier B would have the same opportunity to support or object to the city’s application for incorporation. The main difference is that the city seeks a five-year or 10-year renewal.
In other business, commissioners will receive department reports from the assistant City Manager, Code Enforcement, IT, Public Information Officer Alyson Crean and Transit.
The second regular meeting for May begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. The meeting can also be viewed online at https://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/.