The City of Key West is holding three public meetings for stakeholders in Key West about amending its current sound control ordinance.

The community- and resident-focused meeting begins Wednesday, May 3, at 2 p.m. The discussion focused on business owners is slated for Monday, May 15, at 2 p.m., and the final combined meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, at 5 p.m. All three sessions will be held in the Commission Chambers at 1300 White St.

ted@tedlund.com

Tags

Recommended for you