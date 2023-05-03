The City of Key West is holding three public meetings for stakeholders in Key West about amending its current sound control ordinance.
The community- and resident-focused meeting begins Wednesday, May 3, at 2 p.m. The discussion focused on business owners is slated for Monday, May 15, at 2 p.m., and the final combined meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, at 5 p.m. All three sessions will be held in the Commission Chambers at 1300 White St.
The community meetings, sponsored by the City Manager and Code Compliance offices, are designed to allow residents and business owners to ask questions and express concerns about the current sound control ordinance, particularly near the residential sections of Old Town.
Key West Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, whose district is probably the most impacted by live music and other events, looks forward to hearing what residents say.
“My district is the loudest,” said Weekly. “We need to hear what the residents have to say, as they are the ones being impacted the most.”
Weekley has said that he has received numerous complaints over the years and hopes the meetings will be a constructive way of dealing with everybody’s concerns.
“The format that was decided on gives residents a chance to speak to the current ordinance and voice their concerns,” said Weekley. “The second, scheduled for the 15th, will allow businesses to express their thoughts and concerns on the subject.”
Weekley said the third meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, will bring together both sides.
“That should be the grand finale,” said Weekley. “Hopefully, there is a middle ground there that we can all live with, and we can walk away with a new ordinance where most people will be happy, because everybody will not be.”
Code Compliance Director Jim Young said the meetings are essential to get the public and businesses’ perspectives on sound control.
“That is why we are hosting the three community meetings,” said Young. “We want the residents and business owners to have their chance to let us know their thoughts; then, the final meeting will bring both parties together. At this point, I am unsure of all the concerns, so holding these [meetings] is important.”