The City of Key West will hold a public meeting to discuss and review its revocable license agreement for sidewalk cafes on the city right-of-way.
The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
Under the Code of Ordinances, businesses can apply for a right-of-way permit to place restaurant seating on the public sidewalk. The Sidewalk Café Permit Ordinance requires an application than ensures insurance and ADA compliance as well as applicable fees. Members of the community with interested in this topic are encouraged to attend