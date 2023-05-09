The Key West City Commission will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 9, at 5 p.m. to discuss a proposed plan by Pier B to expand its footprint and cruise ship operations in Key West Harbor.
City Manager Al Childress called for the meeting on Saturday to address a permit that Pier B Development Corp. submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on April 13.
In emails obtained and reviewed by the Keys Citizen, Childress wrote: The City was recently notified by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection of a request by Pier B Development Corp. for a lease modification. The application is for the proposed expansion of Cruiseport lease area 2A. Under 3.07 of the City Charter, I am calling for a “Special Meeting” to discuss this one item.
“The City Clerk’s Office will send an Agenda packet on Monday morning. The meeting will be scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tues. May 9, 2023.”
The agenda was expected to be posted by 4 p.m. Monday, but city officials confirmed it would only contain the topic.
The owners of Pier B Development — the Walsh family — control billions of dollars in resort properties around the country and are the largest family-owned and operated hospitality management company in the country.
The lease modification comes at a time when city leaders have been trying to improve relations with the Walsh family in hopes of coming to an agreement over the city obtaining Admiral’s Cut — a 45-foot piece of water that separates the Key West Waterfront from the Truman Waterfront Park — which the family owns.
Under the proposed terms of their lease modification, Pier B seeks to expand its submerged land footprint by 58,720 square feet to 203,901 square feet.
The requested expansion would award more than 1.3 acres of bay bottom to Pier B. The company also asks the state to extend its current lease by 25 years if the modification is granted.
In documents linked to the application, the expansion would allow Pier B to moor ships that would extend into submerged lands currently under the control of the City of Key West, allowing for bigger cruise ships.
Arlo Haskell and the Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships said Pier B’s motives were clear.
“Pier B wants a bigger cruise port so they can bring in even bigger ships to Key West,” said Haskell. “This is exactly the opposite of what the residents have been asking for. The City of Key West should tell the state that it strongly opposes this selfish corporate push for bigger cruise ships that would only bring dirtier water and more harm to a coral reef that needs all the help it can get.”
Mayor Teri Johnston commended Childress for quickly bringing the item to the commission’s attention and scheduling it for discussion.
“I would like to thank the City Manager for calling this special meeting to have an open, honest conversation about this topic,” said Johnston. “I think the vast majority of our community is concerned about any expansion that could bring in larger cruise ships. An open discussion like this will allow us to express those concerns to the state.”
Johnston said she believed that the U.S. Navy, which operates out of the Outer Mole south of Pier B, would likely have much say in expanding the lease area.
But on Saturday, the Navy released a statement concerning the possible expansion through its Public Information Section.
“Pier B’s proposed lease modification does not encroach into Truman Harbor access. As long as Pier B complies with the proposed expansion area and does not encroach into Truman Harbor, the Navy has no objections to the current proposed expansion.”
John Wells, with ships agent Caribe Nautical, said he believed the meeting was being stirred up by the original letter sent to commissioners last week by the Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships.
“I think this is all being brought up because of the letter written by Arlo Haskel, which was just untrue,” said Wells. “Mr. Haskell is trying to say that this extension is going to allow larger cruise ships to come. That is not true. We have a limit to the size of the cruise ships that come in that is set by the Key West Harbor Pilots.”
Wells said that the ships calling on Key West now are at the very top of their limit.
“The ships that we have now are at the very top of their limit. That is not going to change regardless of how big the baybottom lease is. The largest ship right now is the Celebrity Solstice class. We have several of those that have been coming in since 2014. We have not had an increase in ship size since then.”
The meeting will be held at City Hall, 1300 White St.