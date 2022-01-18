The Key West City Commission will have a public hearing Wednesday, Jan. 19, on an ordinance that would increase enforcement fees on transient rentals and establish a delinquency fee for violations, among other things.
The current transient rentals ordinance was implemented in 2006 and established an enforcement fee of $125. If passed, the ordinance will increase that fee to $300 and stipulate that transfer of a medallion license will incur a transfer fee of 10% of the annual license tax. The increase in enforcement fees would generate an estimated $157,000 in extra revenue for the city, according to a city memo.
City licensing official Amanda Brady wrote in an executive summary that “most properties do not carry the appropriate transient medallion due to supply and demand. The yearly cost of a medallion order is $8,000 for 100 plaques. The approval of the fee increase will help with the costs associated with this license and will give us the opportunity to license all transient properties appropriately.”
Transient rentals have developed into a point of contention in the Florida Keys and Key West since the abundance of them has contributed to some of the most expensive housing prices in the country.
The City Commission will also hear a second reading of an amendment that will authorize the city manager to give a revocable permit for use of sidewalks for dining patrons, within the confines of city code. Seating would not be permitted within 5 feet of bus stops, taxi stands, fire hydrants, alleys, crosswalks or other features that could be obstructed.
The top consent agenda item will be asking the Florida Legislature and Department of Transportation to rename the Cow Key Channel Bridge the “Cheryl Cates Memorial Bridge,” with a date to be determined. Cates was the wife of former Key West mayor and current Monroe County commissioner Craig Cates. She died on Dec. 2, 2020, of complications related to COVID-19. Her daughter, Crystal, also died of COVID-19 in June 2021.
Cheryl moved to Key West as a child in 1955 and married Craig Cates in 1971. Crystal was born in 1985. Cheryl was an active member of the Key West community, the agenda resolution reads, and was a member of the boards of Wesley House Family Services, Samuel’s House and Kids Come First.
“Cheryl Cates elegantly built bridges between people and organizations to achieve community goals,” the resolution reads. “She championed the cause of improving the lives of children and worked for decades to enhance the quality of life for all in the City of Key West.”
It is expected that the City Commission will discuss the results of Tuesday’s special election to decide whether the city should extend a lease on a 3.2 acre parcel of land in Bahama Village from the current 20-year agreement to 99 years.