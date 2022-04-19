The Key West City Commission will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, April 20, in place of its usual Tuesday meeting that will include first readings of numerous ordinances on subjects ranging from extending the mayor’s term to four years to eliminating gender-specific language from sections of the city charter. The ordinances relate to changes that have been considered and voted on by the City Charter and District Boundary Review Committee.
There are a total of 16 ordinances that will hear first reading. Several of them involve eliminating gender-specific references from certain sections of the charter. The ordinances read that an amendment to the city charter will be presented as a referendum to the voters of Key West to replace gender-specific terms with gender-neutral ones.
Another ordinance would put forth a referendum to amend Section 1.04 of the City Charter to expand “the classes of people whose rights should not be discriminated against because of their membership to a certain group.” It would add “gender identity/expression,” “irreligion” and “immigration status” to the groups that legally cannot be discriminated against under city law.
Another ordinance would add a referendum to the ballot that would permit height variances up to 50 feet “in appropriately zoned mixed use projects outside the Historic district that contain a minimum of 70% workforce housing.” The commission has previously heard from the CRC that there is a need to allow developers to build higher due to the dwindling amount of land left to build on in the city and the ongoing affordability crisis.
Another potential referendum would allow the city commission to annex real property via a supermajority vote of the commission rather than requiring voter approval for annexation. In previous meetings, Mayor Teri Johnston has said this would be beneficial due to the need to move quickly to acquire certain properties that could be put to good use for the city.
There will be an ordinance to create a referendum to extend the mayor’s term from two years to four years. This section was approved by a 4-2 vote by the CRC. A separate ordinance would add a referendum to require anyone running for mayor to have to be a resident of Key West for at least one year.