The Key West City Commission will discuss a resolution Tuesday, March 15, that would direct staff to commence legal action to obtain ownership of the parcel of land known as Dinghy Beach. The matter of who owns the beach has been in dispute for some time.
Some controversy began in the last few months when the adjacent Marriott Beachside Hotel put up a fence that restricted access to the beach to people who are not guests. This has sparked some controversy among locals who believe the beach should be open to the public. Marriott Beachside is owned by Spottswood Companies.
City Attorney Shawn Smith informed the commission that a land surveyor had determined the beach is not owned by the city in January. Dinghy Beach falls within the district of City Commissioner Dennis Wardlow, who said, “I don’t understand the problem out there. It’s not a beach, it’s not an historic beach, that’s for sure.”
The resolution states that the beach was formed over “a period of years” by tidal and storm forces. It states that the owners of the hotel have submitted a legal memoranda with the commission that “assert ‘accreted land inures to the ownership of the upland owner’” and claims that the beach is part of the Marriott property. The state Department of Transportation owns the sidewalk on the other side of the parcel and has denied interest in the land.
“The City Commission finds that the ‘dinghy beach’ serves a public purpose, and that this unique property must be protected through a deed of ownership to the City of Key West,” the resolution reads.
The commission will also hear the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the Historic Architectural Review Commission’s guidelines as they pertain to windows. The ordinance would delete some old guidance on what kind of windows are acceptable under the HARC guidelines that date to 2002 and allow for some modern updates to harden against hurricanes, which can help with insurance rates for homeowners.
The intent of the ordinance is to recognize the installation of energy-saving devices “while balancing the interest of preserving the historic essence of Key West’s historic district.” The new guidance would include that historic windows should be kept in place when possible, but provides a list of acceptable hurricane-resistant windows such as accordion shutters or metal storm panels.
The commission will also hear the first reading of an ordinance that would add some language to the “economic hardship” section on the land development regulations. The ordinance would increase the maximum household income for applicants seeking substitute materials for historic building materials. It would add applicants who are receiving SNAP benefits to those who fall under the criteria for economic hardship.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. It also will be live-streamed on Zoom and can attended by calling 312-626-6799, with meeting ID 891 8163 3957 and passcode 715988, or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/89181633957, with passcode 715988.