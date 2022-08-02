There could be less money to support roads and walkable infrastructure in Key West come Aug. 2.

The Key West City Commission will vote on Tuesday, Aug. 2, whether to lower gas taxes by 8%, or around $250,000, due to the city performing fewer transportation projects, according to Christina Bervaldi, the city’s interim financial director. The tax hasn’t been recalculated since fiscal year 2016, according to Bervaldi.

City of Key West Seal