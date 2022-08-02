There could be less money to support roads and walkable infrastructure in Key West come Aug. 2.
The Key West City Commission will vote on Tuesday, Aug. 2, whether to lower gas taxes by 8%, or around $250,000, due to the city performing fewer transportation projects, according to Christina Bervaldi, the city’s interim financial director. The tax hasn’t been recalculated since fiscal year 2016, according to Bervaldi.
The taxes are a part of a Local Option Gas Tax Sharing Interlocal Agreement (ILA) between Key West, Key Colony Beach, Layton, Marathon, Islamorada and Monroe County.
The local gas tax puts a 6-cent tax on diesel and a 5-cent tax on gas, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. The revenue from the tax is split between the ILA partners.
The 6-cent gas tax is based on changes in transportation expenditures, and the 5-cent gas tax is based on population change. Representatives from the group meet every two years to determine whether the percentages need to be changed.
Key West lost more than 22% of its revenue from the 6-cent tax and could see an increase of more than 2% in its 5-cent tax revenue.
Bervaldi said the 5-cent tax revenue increase is due to Key West’s population growth.
Monroe County will pay the difference resulting from the decrease in Key West’s 6-cent tax. Initially, the city received 36.5% of the 6-cent tax. It will now receive 28.3%. The county will pay for four years and pay 25% less each year.
Also on Tuesday, Greg Sullivan, the county’s Senior District Manager at Waste Management, will make a case to the commission for a $1 increase in Waste Management’s residential rates due to rising fuel costs. , according to Sullivan.
The contract with Waste Management was renewed for four years in February and saw the commercial fee rise by 2.5%. Residential rates went up 6%, from $14.36 to $15.23.
The commission will also vote on whether to allow the construction of housing for Monroe County Sheriff Office personnel and their families at 255 Trumbo Road. The project could create one multifamily, two-story building with 24 units of housing and a one-story, non-residential structure. It would be located across the street from the Key West Bight Ferry terminal.
According to previous reporting by the Keys Citizen, Adele Stones of Oropeza, Stones & Cardenas, who represents the Sheriff’s Office in the bid, said the project exceeded “the minimum requirements for development under the city’s very stringent regulations.”
Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin said the lack of affordable housing makes it hard to attract and retain law enforcement in Key West. She said the housing was “such an important project.”
“It’s been a struggle countywide,” McLauchlin said.
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary Superintendent Sarah Fangman will also present the group’s Restoration Blueprint to the commission. The Restoration Blueprint is the first overhaul of the regulations and policies of the Sanctuary since it was first put in place in 1990.
Fangman will be speaking with multiple groups and cities in the Florida Keys to October, according to Scott Atwell, communications and outreach manager for Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.
“Anybody who will listen, she’s going to make herself available to speak to them,” Atwell said.
The blueprint includes expanded Sanctuary boundaries, new and expanded Sanctuary Preservation Areas and tighter regulations for derelict vessels.
The plan has been in the works since 2011 when the Sanctuary released its Sanctuary Condition report then. The report said environmental conditions in the Keys’ waters were either in decline or negative trends, with the quality of water possibly being as low as “poor” at the time, were continuing.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 5 p.m. City Hall, 1300 White St. To attend and/or participate virtually via Zoom, call 646-558-8656, meeting ID 875 3517 5881, passcode 040645, or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/87535175881, passcode 040645.