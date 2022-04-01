The Key West City Commission is set to vote on a resolution at its Tuesday, April 5, meeting that would approve a new operations agreement between the city and Pier B. The draft agreement has been in negotiations between the groups for a number of weeks.
All components of the agreement have to be agreed to by both the city and Pier B, City Attorney Shawn Smith has said at past meetings. The draft agreement contains provisions that will allow cruise ships docking at Pier B to use mooring bollards at the corner of Mallory Square at the discretion of the ship’s captain, and would set blackout dates and set the number of ships that can arrive at Pier B in a given year, and the number of people to disembark.
There is also a provision to raise the disembarkation fee to $15 per passenger beginning in 2023. As for the maximum annual number of cruise ships, the agreement reads “the parties acknowledge and agree that the number of cruise ships that may dock at Pier B shall average a maximum of (349) ships per calendar year, over three consecutive calendar years, subject to the restrictions provided for black out dates.” The built-in blackout dates include New Year’s Day, Easter, July 4, Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. The agreement contains a section saying “PBDC agrees to select (10) additional dates (which dates shall be determined by PBDC in its sole discretion) on which dates cruise ships will not dock at Pier B.”
In a section titled “maximum average passenger count” the agreement reads “PBDC agrees to limit, over any three consecutive calendar years, the number of passengers who actually disembark at Pier B to an average of 3,700 passengers per day.”
A voter-passed referendum adopted in Key West in 2020 put limits on cruise ships docking in the city that included cruise ship visitors and crew to 1,500 per day and restricted those ships to those carrying 1,300 people or fewer. That referendum was subsequently struck down by the state Legislature.
The draft agreement was panned Wednesday by Arlo Haskell, treasurer for the advocacy group Safer Cleaner Ships, who said Pier B had made “zero” concessions to the city in the agreement.
“Not only did Pier B not make any concessions, the city made concessions,” he said.
Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman said Thursday that he was undecided on whether he would vote to adopt the agreement. He said he wants to hear input from the public and his colleagues before making a decision.
“I’m not sure what the great benefit is to the city in approving the agreement,” Kaufman said. “But I also recognize that there are no limitations in the current agreement with Pier B.”
The city passed a resolution in March that put limits on cruise ships at the city-controlled pier and will also hear a second reading of an ordinance that focuses on water quality testing, coral restoration and cruise ship refuse. Kaufman said he was concerned that the ordinance at this time does not specify what the funding mechanism for water-quality testing would be, or what are the anticipated funds needed.
The draft operations agreement contains a section that reads Pier B will continue to make a donation of $1 to Mote Marine Laboratory for coral restoration per passenger who disembarks at Pier B.
Asked if there was anything he would have liked to see in the operations agreement, Kaufman said “I think it is a very tough situation because of the limitations of preemption and contract law. So I don’t think that there is a good solution other than what the owners of Pier B would volunteer to, and apparently what’s in this proposal is what they’re willing to agree to.”
Kaufman added that he has “no doubt that the city has done everything it could to negotiate with Pier B and I have full confidence that this has been the full extent of what a full negotiation could bring forth.” He does not believe further negotiation will bring better results for the city.
Commissioner Greg Davila said Thursday he did not want to publicly comment on the draft agreement without first clarifying some questions with city attorneys. Commissioner Billy Wardlow, said he also wanted to wait to comment until some questions could be answered by city legal staff.
Other commissioners and Mayor Teri Johnston did not respond by press time to requests for comments.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at City Hall, 1300 White St. and will also by live-streamed on Zoom by calling 646-558-8656, Meeting ID: 851 9995 2643, Passcode: 711765 or online at: https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/85199952643 Passcode: 711795