The Key West City Commission is scheduled to host a special meeting Tuesday, July 19, to vote on adding 48 more affordable workforce housing units to the 160-unit Peary Court apartment complex, despite the owner of the land not being in compliance with income requirements.
The owner of the property, Jeff Cornfield, is not currently in compliance with state income guidelines when it comes to four of the units at Peary Court, city officials said this week. Some of the tenants of the four units were qualified as “unrelated roommates” and their household income exceeds 160% average median income.
The City Commission meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. People may attend or participate virtually via Zoom by telephoning 301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 886 4823 0186 and passcode is 144049. People can also participate the meeting online at: https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/88648230186, with the passcode 144049.
In February, the city Planning Board recommended that the request for a major modification to a major development plan be approved with conditions. The City of Key West subsequently received additional information regarding non-compliance with the property’s affordable housing deed restriction.
The Planning Department also received a letter of objection including a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers archeological report on the sensitivity of the property in relation to the adjacent historic Key West Post Cemetery, according to a city memorandum on the proposal.
The city’s Planning Department recommended additional conditions that include “the applicant shall develop and implement a Housing Compliance Plan together with the Housing Authority and the Monroe County Land Authority and the City of Key West to ensure compliance with the Declaration of Affordable Housing Restrictions (deed restriction) for Peary Court,” the city memo stated.
The plan shall ensure compliance with Florida Statutes applicable to Land Authority funding. The Housing Compliance Plan shall include a transition period and 100% rehousing strategy for any and all tenants in the units that are not in compliance, the memo stated. The transition period shall be stated in the plan, but shall ensure compliance within at most one year of the effective date of the resolution.
Mayor Teri Johnston could support the proposal if the owner comes into compliance, she said Monday.
“All of the precious units we have are important and should be in compliance,” she said.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman said the correction to the non-complying units “sounds reasonable,” but he is not in favor allocating the proposed 15 building permit allocation system (BPAS) units, which are needed to turn vacant property into homes.
Peary Court is 24-acre parcel that had been utilized as army barracks dating as far back as the mid-19 century and redeveloped in the early 1990s to 160 U.S. Navy housing units. The property also housed a 10,000-square-foot bank building occupied by Keys Federal Credit Union that was demolished in 2013. The site of the bank building is now proposed to be redeveloped to include some new residential units and an open green area for recreational space.
In 2012, the Navy sold the property to a non-governmental entity, thus making it subject to local zoning control. The City Commission adopted Ordinance 12-33 in September 2012, which established the HSMDR zoning district for Peary Court, as well as set aside 48 affordable building permit allocation system (BPAS) units by recommendation of the State Department of Economic Opportunity to satisfy the 30% affordable housing requirements. The total allowed maximum density is 208 units.
Presently, the property is partially governed by a development agreement approved by the city for the former owner and has a site plan for construction of the 48 BPAS unit involving new structures and revisions to the landscaping and drainage systems. Based upon zoning, the former owner received approval of the development agreement for adding the 48 units, along with the anticipation that the remaining original 160 units would be converted to market rate housing. The 48 units were never built because in May of 2016 the City Commission voted to allocate $12.5 million of its Monroe County Comprehensive Plan Land Authority funds set aside for affordable housing to the current owner so that the entire property could be converted to affordable housing.