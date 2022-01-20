With the voters of the City of Key West passing a referendum on Tuesday to lease a 3.2-acre parcel of land for 99 years with the intent of affordable housing, municipal leaders and the project’s developer said Wednesday that it is the first step toward trying to alleviate the persistently worsening problem of housing affordability in Key West.
Mayor Teri Johnston said she was “really pleased” with the results of the vote and said shooting the referendum down would have been a “showstopper.”
City councilman Samuel Kaufman said that given the very apparent lack of places for middle-class people to live in Key West, it’s no surprise that the vote carried.
“It’s fantastic and quite frankly expected because of the severe crisis in Key West and the Lower Keys, especially with respect to the lack of housing availability,” Kaufman said. “Everyone knows that there’s no available supply within reasonable rent. We have to do a lot more to have a sustainable community.”
By sustainable community, Kaufman said, he meant a place where people can live and work without the constraints of massive rents.
“We need our neighbors to be able to survive, and it’s only been getting worse every year. The trend is not a good one,” Kaufman said, adding that the vote probably would have passed five or 10 years ago, since the housing crisis is nothing new, but it’s been accelerating lately.
Kaufman pointed out the struggle in Key West for businesses to retain employees due to the challenge of finding places to live. He said even in the city, the school district and in public safety, departments are struggling to stay fully staffed.
“You cannot talk to any employer and not hear the echo of what I am saying,” he said.
The vote passed by more than a 2-to-1 margin, with the “yes” votes beating out the “no” votes 1,834 to 812; the majority of voters cast ballots by mail. Just 16.67% of the registered voters in Key West cast a ballot in the election, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections website.
The passing of the referendum now allows the city and developer to enter the process of applying for state funds to move forward with building units on the site. Kaufman said the planning process is still flexible and the building plans are open to changes and suggestions from the public and city leaders.
Kaufman added that just building this project is not enough and that going forward, affordable housing “is the No. 1 priority in the city’s strategic plans.”
“There’s more work to do. Now we really have to support AH Monroe and their funding in the application process,” he said.
AH Monroe, the developer that the parcel is to be leased to and build affordable housing units, also said that the vote is emblematic of the city’s desire to address the housing problem.
“I was very pleased. I think the people of Key West have voiced that affordable housing is a strong concern to all of us,” said Scott Pridgen, executive director of AH Monroe.
Pridgen said the developer has a “conceptual idea” for the project that has been shown to the city. He said there has been “a lot of confusion and misinformation” surrounding Tuesday’s vote, leading some to not understand exactly what the referendum was for.
The phrase “affordable housing” raises questions to some about the definition of “affordable.”
“When somebody says ‘affordable housing,’ affordable to whom?” Pridgen said. “Affordable housing is always defined as the amount of your rent or mortgage should never be more than 30 to 40% of your income.”
According to Pridgen, almost no one in Key West can fit into that category, given the current housing market. He added that some residents have “total mistrust with the city.” There are some who believe that the city will build the project and “then 10 years down the road the city wants to change it and have it be market rate,” Pridgen said. This theory does not hold water, he said.
“It simply cannot happen. It will never happen because the referendum that allows the city to lease it for 99 years enters into a commitment with the state that requires it to remain so,” Pridgen said. “Nobody can transfer it or change it for anything other than its original use.”
Pridgen said once the project is completed, units will be rented or sold through an application process that keeps their payments within 30-40% of household income.
Commissioner Clayton Lopez, who represents the city district which contains the parcel of land, said he was “elated that it passed.”
“For myself, through seven different city planners, five of whom put this on the front burner, I’m very pleased that we’re finally at this point,” he said. “There’s so many things about this that are more emotional for me than anything else. It’s been so much a part of why I ran in the first place.”
Lopez agreed that affordability is one of the main threats to the city’s community sustainability and said that as the city continues to reinvent itself, it has a greater need for services, but the people who provide those services can’t afford to live here.