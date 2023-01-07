The City of Key West recently released an updated schedule for the milling and paving maintenance of traffic for Bertha Street, First Street and Flagler Avenue.
According to the post on the city’s Facebook page, work was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and continue along various roadways through Monday, Jan. 23. The post noted the schedule could change because of weather conditions.
The contractor was expected to be milling Bertha Street from South Roosevelt to Flagler Avenue from Wednesday to Friday, including lane closures and alternating traffic in both directions.
On Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10, the contractor will begin paving northbound and southbound Bertha from South Roosevelt to Atlantic Boulevard and the side streets on the east side. Bertha will be closed to northbound traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the post.
From Wednesday to Friday, Jan. 11-13, the contractor will pave northbound and southbound Bertha from Atlantic Boulevard to Flagler Avenue. The contractor will set up a lane closure and alternate traffic in both directions.
Entering the following week, on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 16-17, the contractor will be milling northbound and southbound First Street from Flagler to Vivian. The contractor will set up a lane closure and alternate traffic in both directions.
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, the contractor will mill and pave eastbound Flagler Avenue, one of the main roadways into Old Town Key West.
During this work, traffic on Flagler will be detoured at George Street to Atlantic Boulevard. The contractor will set up a lane closure and alternate traffic in both directions.
Then, on Thursday, Jan. 19, the contractor will mill and pave westbound Flagler. Traffic on Flagler will be detoured at Second Street to Staples Avenue and then to George Street. The contractor will set up a lane closure and alternate traffic in both directions.
On Friday and Monday, Jan. 20 and Jan. 23, the contractor will pave northbound and southbound First Street. The contractor will set up a lane closure and alternate traffic in both directions.
Monroe County’s First Street and Bertha Street Roadway and Drainage Improvement Project in Key West was expected to be completed in December. The work consisted of reconstruction and resurfacing of the two roads, installation of a new stormwater collection system on Bertha Street, and rehabilitation of the existing stormwater collection system on 1st Street.
Monroe County partnered with the City of Key West on the Firsst Street and Bertha Street Roadway and Drainage Improvement Project, to include reconstruction of existing sidewalks, construction of additional sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps as well as installation of landscape cut-outs. The design called for the reconstruction of the roads using an asphalt base instead of a typical limerock in order to minimize deterioration due to high groundwater as future sea-level rise impacts are felt.
The projects are being managed by Monroe County through RS&H and is partially funded by a Florida Department of Transportation Small County Outreach Program grant. The county has coordinated with the City of Key West and the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority for various infrastructure improvements.