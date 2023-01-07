bertha roadwork

Workers prepare to continue milling and paving operations Friday, Jan. 6, along Bertha Street.

 CHRIS SEYMOUR/Keys Citizen

The City of Key West recently released an updated schedule for the milling and paving maintenance of traffic for Bertha Street, First Street and Flagler Avenue.

According to the post on the city’s Facebook page, work was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and continue along various roadways through Monday, Jan. 23. The post noted the schedule could change because of weather conditions.