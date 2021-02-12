As part of the city’s newly redesigned web site, there’s an easy way to stay informed of the goings-on in local government. Go to http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov and click the “Notify Me” button.
Once there, users can choose from a number of happenings, such as notifications of street closures and weather alerts. The system is customized so users receive only the type of information they desire. Users can also opt for text messages or for email, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said in a news release.
If users haven’t explored the new website, this is the time, Crean said. The City of Key West has made government information and documents easier to access.