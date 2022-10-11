The cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in the Florida Keys, with about 11,000 cubic yards of vegetation and debris being removed from Key West and more than 400 tons from unincorporated Monroe County as of Monday.

City officials plan to re-evaluate its debris removal strategy on Tuesday, but crews continue to make passes through the city. On Sunday, crews “hammered” the area between Flagler Avenue to Atlantic Boulevard, Assistant City Manager Todd Stoughton said. The crews also focused on the area between Smathers Beach and Bertha Street, Stoughton said. All total, 10,914 cubic yards have been collected in the city, Stoughton said.

tohara@keysnews.com