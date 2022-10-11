The cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in the Florida Keys, with about 11,000 cubic yards of vegetation and debris being removed from Key West and more than 400 tons from unincorporated Monroe County as of Monday.
City officials plan to re-evaluate its debris removal strategy on Tuesday, but crews continue to make passes through the city. On Sunday, crews “hammered” the area between Flagler Avenue to Atlantic Boulevard, Assistant City Manager Todd Stoughton said. The crews also focused on the area between Smathers Beach and Bertha Street, Stoughton said. All total, 10,914 cubic yards have been collected in the city, Stoughton said.
The Monroe County government cleanup crews have made their first and second passes on Stock Island and first passes on Key Haven, Ramrod Key and Cudjoe Key. The county has collected 408 tons of debris so far, according to Cheryl Sullivan, county solid waste director. The county is expecting have Cudjoe Key cleared by the end of Tuesday, Sullivan said.
Currently, the debris is being stored on city- and county-owned property in the Keys. County and city officials are requesting the public’s patience during the cleanup, as officials know there is still debris outside of homes and businesses.
Monroe County has been declared a Category A federal disaster zone, which means debris removal and other expenses tied to Hurricane Ian in the Keys will be paid with federal assistance.
Last week, the Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Florida (FEMA-4673-DR-FL) was amended to include Monroe County for Category A (debris removal) funding. The federal government has authorized federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Cat B) at 100% of the total eligible costs for 30 days.
Monroe County was also included for permanent work categories, which provides federal funding to repair physical damage to public facilities such as roads, buildings, utility lines, and parks and recreational facilities under the public assistance program, according to Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
Federal Individual Assistance (IA) for the Keys is still under review, Livengood said. Monroe County is actively working with state and federal elected officials to expand the declarations to include the Keys for Individual Assistance (IA) to help those with disaster-related needs, including housing assistance, she said.
Key West officials continue to assess the damage, mostly from storm surge, in the city. At least 84 units of housing under the Key West Housing Authority’s control have been damaged, Stoughton said. As Keys officials continue to push for federal individual assistance, city officials took state Division of Emergency Management representatives on a tour of Housing Authority property on Friday, Stoughton said.
The city also suffered damage its docks and mooring balls in its mooring field.
Key West officials expect to have a company inspect the mooring balls in the city mooring field soon, as they put out a bid last week for such services, Stoughton said. Overall, more than 100 vessels are believed to have broken free between Key West and Marathon when Hurricane Ian brushed the island chain.
The owners of those displaced vessels have up to 45 days to re-float or remove them from the land or waters of the Keys.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers have conducted flights over the Keys to document the number and location of vessels damaged, sunk and blown onto land or into flats, said FWC Capt. Dave Dipre, who participated in the aerial reconnaissance.
There have been reports of fuel leaking from some vessels and large scars in the seagrass where vessels were dragged during the storm. At least 35 vessels were up on flats in areas like the Mud Keys, along the shore at the Key Haven boat ramp and near Thompson Island off Cow Key Channel, Dipre said.
During Hurricane Ian, two sailboats downed several spans of the electric transmission line located over the water between Key Haven and the Stakes Passage to the backcountry near Channel Key, according to Keys Energy Services spokesman Julio Torrado.