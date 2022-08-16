After more than two years of debate, the Key West City Commission will review three options to resolve an ownership dispute over a small section of waterfront property off North Roosevelt Boulevard called Dinghy Beach.
The Key West Commission will review the three options for Dinghy Beach when it meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St.
The commission was scheduled to vote on amending its transient rental laws and changes to city firefighters and police officers pension plans, but the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting states the transient rental and police and firefighter pension items are postponed until City Commission meetings in September.
The City Commission is considering raising the monthly supplemental benefit for police officers and firefighters from $269 per month to $450 per month for retired members of the City of Key West police and fire retirement plan. The ordinance would also extend the length of time the supplement is paid from age 65 until the death of the retiree. Additionally, the ordinance establishes the payment of a 13th check on an annual basis when the net investment return of the pension plan is in excess of 9% for the fiscal year.
The proposed ordinance to amend the city’s Land Development Regulations for transient rentals is designed to preserve the current long-term permanent housing stock amid the limited supply when compared to the current demand by capturing current, lawfully licensed, non-transient rentals and creating a regulatory permit.
The highlights of the ordinance as currently proposed include requiring residential rental properties that are rented for a period of time that is equal to or greater than 30 days or one calendar month up to six months to have a regulatory permit/medallion, according to a city staff report. Applications must be submitted to the Licensing Division within 30 calendar days of the effective date of the ordinances. Properties will require a 24-hour agent to address complaints. A medallion will be required to be mounted on the outside of the residence. Property owners will be required to have valid Florida Department of Revenue sales tax number and a satisfactory fire marshal inspection for life safety, ingress and egress, if required by the State of Florida.
The properties will have to conform to Florida Building Code regulations for occupancy. Permits would transferrable, but only from zoning districts where transient rentals are not permitted, to zoning districts where transient rentals are permitted. Transfers would be reviewed and approved by the city Planning Board, according to the staff report.
The debate about the ownership of Dinghy Beach first started in March 2020, when the owners of the Marriott Beachside Resort, a Spottswood development company called SH5 LTD, erected a fence without a permit. The code case resulted in an after-the-fact permit being issued and a settlement agreement between the city and SH5. In the agreement, it states that the fence “closed off a stretch of property that is owned by SH5 and an additional stretch of property that is accreted land whose ownership is unknown.” Robert Spottswood, a principal with the company, believes his company is the owner of the entire piece of property on which the fence currently sits, he said.
For the past couple years, local resident Christine Lininger has been lobbying Key West government officials that the owners of the Marriott Beachside Resort do not own that small sandy beach area to the southwest of the resort and had no right to erect a black metal fence there, which keeps the public from using it. In addition to flooding the mayor, city manager and city attorney with documents and correspondence, Lininger has regularly protested outside of the resort.
A city-contracted company, Reece & Associates, completed a boundary survey on June 13 that shows some property lines for the resort, Florida Department of Transportation and the city, but there is no text in the survey stating who actually owns the beach in question. There is a section of a map that lists the property in question as “sandy beach” and is outlined in a purple color, setting it off for the rest of the land.
The survey does not go far enough in determining who owns Dinghy Beach, Commissioner Sam Kaufman said. Kaufman would like to have seen a written opinion attached stating who owns the beach, he said. If the city is found to own the piece of land, Kaufman said he would like to see some public access to the beach.
The City Commission will be presented three options on how to resolved the Dinghy Beach issue.
The city’s first, and recommended option, would be to allow SH5 to apply for an easement agreement of approximately 1,753 square feet of accreted lands with the city, authorizing the city manager to execute all documents consistent therewith with the consent and advice of the city attorney. The issuance of an easement would bring small revenue to the city.
Staff’s second option would be to require SH5 to remove or redirect their fence toward their property. “This would most likely result in litigation for the city as outlined in the Board of Trustees v. Sand Key, 512 So.2d. 934, in which the Florida Supreme Court expressly recognized that Florida has adopted the common law rule that a riparian or littoral owner owns to the line of the ordinary high-water mark on navigable water,” the city staff report stated.
The third option would be to require SH5 to remove or redirect their fence toward their property and develop the property to be usable, which would require an ordinance update/change. This option could result in litigation with the city as described in option 2. Development of Dinghy Beach would be costly and require substantial construction and ordinance changes.
City staff is recommending the first option, allowing for SH5 to apply for an easement with the city because of the major administrative and financial changes that would be required to make Dinghy Beach a functional pocket park or public beach, the city staff’s report stated.