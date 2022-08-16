After more than two years of debate, the Key West City Commission will review three options to resolve an ownership dispute over a small section of waterfront property off North Roosevelt Boulevard called Dinghy Beach.

The Key West Commission will review the three options for Dinghy Beach when it meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St.

City of Key West Seal

tohara@keysnews.com