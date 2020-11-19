The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday discussed its biggest looming infrastructure issue — combating sea level rise.
But by the end of the special workshop, the commission and county staff were still stuck on the biggest problem in resolving the issue — a lack of money to pay for the projects.
Sea level rise mitigation projects in the Florida Keys are estimated to cost billions of dollars, and county officials have not been shy in saying they won’t be able to pay for every project and that projects chosen will depend on such factors as population, number of homes and whether a road is a hurricane evacuation route.
During Tuesday’s regular commission meeting, one consultant said his firm “targeted heavily-densely-populated area” when it was conducting a recent roadway vulnerability study.
“There is no doubt we are going to see major changes in the next 100 years,” Commissioner David Rice said. “We’re not going to get out of this without it costing us money. We can protect as much as we can. We cannot protect everything that is here.”
The meeting comes after months of complaints from Stillwright Point residents who have charged that the county is not moving fast enough to address rising waters in that area. The Key Largo neighborhood has experienced months of continual flooding since last year.
About a half dozen Stillwright Point residents spoke at Wednesday’s workshop and seemed very concerned about having to foot some of the bill for mitigation projects, as some estimates have property owners there paying as much as an extra $2,000 a year in assessments. On Tuesday, the County Commission discussed setting up special property taxing districts in each area to pay for the costs of the projects.
“I don’t know if everyone in my neighborhood can afford it,” said Stephanie Russo, who said she moved to Stillwright Point in 2018.
“None of us bought our homes knowing we lived in a flooded neighborhood,” fellow Stillwright Point resident Kim Sicora added. “Treat us like your favorite sister.”
They asked the county to possibly make the assessments countywide or to add an additional penny to local sales tax.
Newly seated Commissioner Mike Forster agreed that sea level rise is a “countywide issue” and mitigation should be funded countywide, likening it to how the county paid for central sewer installation.
County Chief Resiliency Officer Rhonda Haag told the commission and residents the county is going after every grant it can, but it is competing with much bigger communities in South Florida, where money goes further.
The county has started planning and working on several pilots projects in Key Largo and Big Pine Key, but work is being done as money comes available.
On Tuesday, county-contracted sea level rise experts and planners gave the county an overview of the preparation and work that has been done and what projects are scheduled for the future.
The presentation also included the most up-to-date sea level rise projections.
The median estimate for sea level rise in the Keys for 2040 is 10 inches, the intermediate rise is 17 inches and the highest is 23 inches. The median estimate for sea level rise for 2070 is 21 inches, the intermediate rise is 40 inches and the highest is 54 inches. The median estimate for sea level rise for 2120 is 40 inches, the intermediate rise is 92 inches and the highest is 136 inches.
Recently elected County Commissioner Eddie Martinez, a local land surveyor, questioned the estimates the county is using to project future sea level rise in the next 100 years, calling them “astronomical.”
However, Haag countered that she trusted the estimates from scientists, professors and other leading experts in the field.