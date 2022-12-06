Key West City Commission members hope to appoint an interim city attorney to replace the outgoing Shawn Smith while a search is underway for his permanent replacement.

Smith resigned last month in a fiery letter saying that he couldn’t sit idly by as the city drifts from its charter and away from a city manager form of government. He has since taken a role as co-counsel with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.

