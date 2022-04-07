The Key West City Commission rejected a proposed operations agreement with Pier B on Tuesday night in a 5-2 vote, leaving the current 1994 agreement in place, which has no limits on cruise ship size or numbers and has no expiration date.
After a motion to disapprove the draft agreement, commissioners Billy Wardlow and Clayton Lopez were the lone votes voting to adopt the agreement.
The meeting was standing-room-only and the crowd’s large size was aided in part by the advocacy group Safer Cleaner Ships organizing a protest outside City Hall prior to the meeting, as most of those in attendance then moved inside to speak during public comment.
In a public comment period that lasted more than two hours, at least 36 speakers spoke against adopting the agreement, saying that Pier B had not made any concessions to the city in negotiations, and it would authorize more ships and more cruise ship passengers than had ever arrived in the city. At least nine speakers spoke in favor of adopting the agreement, saying Pier B was under no obligation to make any concessions to the city anyway, that the new agreement would benefit the city in the form of donations to Mote Marine Laboratory and higher disembarkation fees, and that it was a better deal than the old agreement.
Some speakers did not directly reference the proposed deal, but instead made attempts to discredit Safer Cleaner Ships or criticize City Attorney Shawn Smith and the city’s external council, Tripp Scott. This prompted Mayor Teri Johnston to remind speakers to direct comments only at elected officials.
The draft agreement contained terms to “limit, over any three consecutive calendar years, the number of passengers who actually disembark at Pier B to an average of 3,700 per day.” It would have allowed Pier B to bring an average maximum of 349 ships per calendar year to the city over a three-year span; it would have capped the maximum length of cruise ships at Pier B at 1,100 feet; it would have raised the disembarkation fee to a minimum of $15 per passenger beginning in 2023.
One section that was particularly problematic for both speakers and some of the commission was the agreement would have allowed cruise ships to use mooring bollards at Mallory Square at the captain’s discretion. It also contained a section that would have allowed for a joint-use agreement of Admiral’s Cut.
Local captain Josh Rowan said he’d gotten his captain license when he was 15 and has been on the city’s waters for many years. He said he’d seen the ships come and go for a long time, and did not see much benefit for local businesses by and large.
“I haven’t really seen a great benefit to the average waterman on the water. Now, that’s not saying that there’s not two businesses that do benefit from them. But the majority of water businesses in Key West don’t benefit from the cruise ships,” Rowan said.
Another speaker, who gave an address in Islamorada, said he owns restaurants “in Key Largo down to Key West, and we know when we have cruise ships here, it definitely helps the economic model. We see it, tips go up, wages go up with it.”
One point of contention between the pro- and anti-cruise ship sides has been whether the large ships cause harm to the Keys’ ailing coral reefs. Prior to the public comment period, the commission heard a presentation about coral reef restoration from Mote president Dr. Michael Crosby. Commissioner Wardlow asked Crosby if turbidity from the ships causes harm to the reefs.
“Turbidity, if you had an aquarium in a laboratory and you had living coral in there and you dumped a can of silt or sand into that aquarium, it would have a negative impact on the coral,” Crosby said. “Coral can be covered up by siltation, there’s no question about that, but when you were talking about the coral reef tract in the Florida Keys and the coral reefs around Key West, quite frankly, you could take all the cruise ships out of the world and you are not going to restore the coral reefs. And cruise ships didn’t cause the decline in the coral reefs.”
The degradation, he said, was a result of decades of point-source and non-point source pollution, increased nutrient flows, poor diving and fishing practices and disease.
Some speakers brought up the home-rule issue, saying that the commission should do its best to uphold the will of the voters who passed a referendum in 2020 that was then overturned by the state Legislature.
One speaker, who said he had been a captain in the area for 54 years, said the voters had already rejected large cruise ships once when they voted not to dredge the harbor to accommodate them.
“To me, this is not the second time, this is the third or fourth time, that this keeps coming up, and it appears to me that the citizens of Key West, whether it’s personal, whether it’s commercial, whether it’s pollution, the citizens of Key West apparently don’t want large cruise ships,” he said.
Robert Goltz, vice president of the Key West Chamber of Commerce, said the city was fortunate that Pier B had come to the table and negotiated, urging the commission to pass the new agreement.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman said he thought “this is a really easy vote. I don’t think we had to have a two-hour public input, actually.”
“We do this every meeting, we go through contracts, we go through agreements, and the first question is how does it benefit the city?” Kaufman said.
His assessment was the agreement was not sufficient to be accepted.
Johnston said she couldn’t support the item for multiple reasons, saying “I don’t believe this agreement is good for the city. I don’t believe it’s good in the short term or long term.”
Commissioner Jimmy Weekley said he was on the fence about the agreement, and that he’d told someone earlier that day that he probably wouldn’t decide which way to vote until his name was called.
The 1994 agreement runs in perpetuity, and the draft agreement Tuesday would have done the same. Lopez at one point asked attorney Ed Pozzuoli, of Tripp Scott, if there was any way to put an end date on the agreement.
“We actually looked at that issue, commissioner. The risks to the city, are what they are. I want to say they’re substantial, but they are what they are,” Pozzuoli said.
Pozzuoli went on to tell the commission that if they voted down the draft agreement, the 1994 one would stay in place unabated, and that agreement contains no provisions that put any limits on the size of the ships, or the number of passengers that can be brought in. One piece of that original agreement directs Pier B to maximize the profits at Pier B, so the city can get as large a cut as possible of the disembarkation fees.
Weekley said he had hoped that negotiations between Pier B and city staff would have yielded more compromise on Pier B’s part.
“I understand what the attorneys have said, and I understand about negotiations, but what I don’t understand is why there couldn’t have been a little more give on the side of Pier B,” Weekley said. “Why they could not have understood what the citizens of this community were looking for. We didn’t say, the citizens didn’t say ‘eliminate cruise ships.’ They asked we take another look at them.”
Weekley was part of the City Commission in 1994, when the original agreement was made with Pier B and said the commission voted unanimously to pass the agreement at the time, adding that there was “a whole different attitude” toward the issue back then.
“But things change and that’s why there’s so much opposition to the cruise ships coming here,” he said. “Because they did get bigger, there were more people, there were more of them. As Yogi Berra would say ‘nobody goes there anymore because there’s too many people.’”
The next steps are somewhat unclear. The commission hopes that further negotiations can be had between the city and Pier B, but Pozzuoli said there was no guarantee the company would even come back to the negotiating table.
Later on, the commission voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance upon second reading that bans cruise ships from dumping refuse in city waters and will create a water quality monitoring program and a fund to aid coral restoration.
Arlo Haskell, treasurer of Safer Cleaner Ships, spoke in favor of adopting the ordinance. Margaret Romero, however, was critical of the item, saying she didn’t “know why this item was still on the agenda.” She compared it to the city’s mask ordinance during COVID, saying enforcement of it was impossible and the city did not have a funding mechanism for it.