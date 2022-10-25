Key West city commissioners agreed last week to withdraw a resolution directing city staff and city attorneys to begin eminent domain proceedings on the Admiral’s Cut parcel between Truman Waterfront Park and Mallory Square.
The commission will revisit Admiral’s Cut with a new resolution presented at the next Key West City Commission meeting on Nov. 1.
“I think we need to look at the costs associated with the legal proceedings, as well as the cost of the proposed bridge,” said City Commissioner Sam Kaufman, the resolution’s sponsor. “If we start moving forward with this in earnest, hopefully, it will bring the owners back to the negotiation table.”
City officials have been bandying ideas to bridge the access between the two parcels for nearly 20 years. However, at every turn, negotiations have stalled. The proposed bridge would link Fort Zachary Taylor State Park, the Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center, the historic Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, and all Truman Waterfront amenities with Opal Key Resort, Mallory Square, Ocean Key Resort, and the Pier House, with a brief interruption between Mallory Square and the city’s Historic Seaport.
But the 45-foot divide has been a point of contention for years.
“We need to know how much we are talking about both in terms of legal fees and infrastructure,” said Kaufman, who voluntarily withdrew his resolution to allow city staff time to explore the options and costs open to the city.
In other news, Maureen Dunleavy, of the Guidance Center of the Florida Keys gave a presentation highlighting the recent Global Mental Health Day and an update on the state of Mental Health in the Florida Keys. She also asked the city for support in rebuilding The Heron, an assisted living facility in Marathon that offers living accommodations for those suffering from debilitating mental health issues.
“The majority of our resident’s are from the Lower Keys and Key West,” said Dunleavy said. “Our total project will be around $9,000,000 and will include a new assisted living facility and an expansion and renovation of the current property. We aren’t asking any one municipality to foot the entire bill, just to contribute.”
Commissioners voted 6-1 to explore options for helping with The Heron Project both financially and possibly by gifting three Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS) permits and supporting the project with a possible $500,000 contribution. But commissioners also directed city staff to see what resources could be applied towards projects like The Peacock House with the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition. Commissioner Billy Wardlow was the lone dissenting vote.
“We have city-owned properties that are falling apart and need to be addressed,” Kaufman said. “We should look at those first before supporting other projects.”
The commission also voted to delay a decision on installing a solar power system at the new Keys Overnight Transient Shelter slated to be built on College Road.
“We talk about trying to show people how much we are doing with regards to solar energy and energy independence in our city,” said Mayor Teri Johnston. “But in reality, we really aren’t doing anything. This will cost us in the long run, so I don’t understand why we don’t start with a brand new building like this.”
Commissioners will revisit the subject at the next meeting on Nov. 1.