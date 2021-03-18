The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution opposing proposed state legislation that would preempt a recent vote by Key West voters approving limitations on the size of cruise ships coming into the city and the number of passengers.
The commission’s resolution states SB 426 and HB 267 would broadly preempt local government regulation of commerce in sea ports, preempting the authority to regulate port activity to the state.
“All 14 ports in Florida, including the Port of Key West are all controlled by local government entities — a city, county or local port authority, and local control and authority of the seaports in Florida has been in place since before 1845, and local control and authority of seaports is the most common structure of seaports nationally,” the resolution stated.
The bills — SB 426 and HB 267 — were introduced after the passage of three local referendums by more than 60% of Key West voters that limit cruise ship traffic into the Port of Key West.
The bills have moved quickly through committees in the state Legislature and seem poised to be passed in both the Senate and House of Representatives, despite being opposed by environmental groups, citizen-based organizations and local governments. The county would be the third local Keys government to pass a resolution opposing the state bill. Islamorada Village Council and Key West City Commission passed similar resolutions.
“Preemption bills such as these adversely impact the authority of local governments to enforce existing and adopt effective rules and regulations while protecting the values of their communities,” the County Commission resolution stated. “The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners finds that the Florida Legislature’s effort to weaken home rule conflicts with the rights and ability of local government and local voters to protect their community and environment.”
Commissioners’ aides pay
The Monroe County Commission voted unanimously to give administrative aides to commissioners Craig Cates and Eddie Martinez $8,000 a year raises at a time when the county is still struggling financially and the commission agreed earlier this fiscal year to not give raises and cost-of-living adjustments to all other county employees.
The raises give those two assistants the same $60,000-a-year salaries as the three other administrative assistants.
County Mayor Michelle Coldiron and commissioners Cates and Martinez attempted to justify the salaries by saying the aides work hard and do not have long-term job security as other employees, as they could lose their jobs once the commissioners leave office.
Fire chief to retire
Also on Wednesday, County Fire Chief Jim Callahan announced he will be retiring May 15. County Administrator Roman Gastesi told the commission he plans to hire Deputy Chief Steven Hudson to replace Callahan.
“The transition has begun,” Gastesi said.
Hudson said he “looked forward to the challenges.”
Gasesti and the commission thanked Callahan for his service and complimented him on how he has managed the department.