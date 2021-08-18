The Monroe County Commission will discuss preserving at least one Florida Keys working waterfront and vote on an agreement with the City of Key West and the Key West Housing Authority on subsidizing the Poinciana Gardens senior living facility when the commission meets in Key West.
The commission meets all day Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Harvey Government Center, 1200 Truman Ave. The meeting will be a hybrid format with the County Commission meeting live at the Harvey Government Center, and the public will be able to participate via Communication Media Technology (“CMT”) using a Zoom Webinar platform.
Information on participating in the meeting can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
Conch Key commercial fisherman Capt. Gary Nichols wants to preserve commercial fishing on Conch Key and the rest of the Florida Keys and is looking for the county’s support.
Nichols Seafood has been owned and operated by the Nichols family for more than 30 years. The fish house was built in 1945, and is the original structure, sitting on 1.5 acres. The property consists of the fish house with docks, and a trap yard area with docks and water access. The island of Conch Key has been zoned Commercial Fishing Village because of the presence of this fish house on the island.
Conch Key is one of only three Commercial Fishing Villages in the state, along with the Commercial Fishing Village of Cortez in Bradenton and an area of Sebastian on the east coast of Florida. The Conch Key property has historical value in that regard, as well as maintaining the only fish house outlet serving the lobster and stone crab commercial fishermen of the Grassy, Conch, Layton and Lower Matecumbe areas.
Nichols, who specializes in spiny lobster and stone crab, is seeking the County Commission’s help in obtaining a state Mayfield grant to help preserve commercial fishing there. However, that requires that Nichols would have to deed his property to the county or form a non-profit organization to oversee the property.
Nichols and his family want to continue commercial fishing, but Nichols plans to list property later this month for roughly $2.9 million, as he wants to reduce his responsibilities at this time in his life, he said.
Nichols is willing to form a non-profit or sell the land to the county in order to protect commercial fishing, he said. He has been in contact with operators of the non-profit group overseeing the Cortez Fishing Village.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the county and could be a great partnership,” Nichols said.
Nichols has discussed his proposal with Middle Keys County Commissioner David Rice and County Attorney Bob Shillinger.
Rice put the item on Wednesday’s agenda in hopes of receiving the commission’s feedback and understanding the board’s willingness to support Nichol’s Mayfield grant request. The Mayfield grant was established to protect working waterfronts, as waterfront property owners face huge financial pressure to sell to developers of hotels, resorts and upscale marinas.
Shillinger hopes the discussion will introduce the concept to the board and board members will obtain Nichols’ vision for the project, Shillinger said.
The Florida Keys is the hub of one of the most lucrative fisheries — spiny lobster – and hosts hundreds of commercial fishing boats that also target stone crab and finfish. The Keys fishery generates more than $50 million a year in direct sales and employees hundreds of workers.
The County Commission has made preserving working waterfronts a priority in the past. The county had been working with the state and attempting to land a Mayfield grant in an attempt to purchase the former Gulf Seafood property on Stock Island more than four years ago. The property is home to a fleet of commercial fishing boats.
However, a private owner wound up purchasing the property, as the county was working on the financing and trying secure a Mayfield grant to fund the project.
Also Wednesday, the County Commission will vote on giving the Poinciana Gardens senior living facility up to $600,000 a year for the next three years to help keep it open.
Housing Authority Director Randy Sterling, County Administrator Roman Gastesi and Key West City Manager Patti McLaughlin hashed out a tentative agreement last month to keep open the financially struggling senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens in Key West.
The agreement calls for the county to kick in up to $600,000 a year for the next three years. The city will put in $400,000 the first year, $300,000 the second year and $200,000 the third year. The Housing Authority will give $200,000 a year for the next three years, according to city and county officials.
The facility would continue to be owned by the Housing Authority and a professional management company would operate the facility, according to county and city officials.
The county will also move the nine current residents from the county-owned Bayshore Manor senior living center to the Poinciana Gardens facility and eventually close Bayshore, which the county spends more than $1 million a year subsidizing. The goal would be to move over as many Bayshore Manor staff as possible to the Poinciana Gardens facility.
The Housing Authority board approved the agreement on Monday night but had not yet voted on it as of press time. The Key West City Commission was scheduled to vote on it on Tuesday night, but had not taken up the issue as of press time on Tuesday.