The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday will discuss how to handle a recently enacted law that preempts local governments from issuing occupational licenses and could put nearly 400 local specialty contractors and tradespeople out of business.
Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 735 into law. The language of the act raises more questions than answers, according to the County Attorney’s Office. Of particular concern is the effective date of certain provisions of the act and the county’s ability to issue permits to hundreds of local specialty contractors doing work in Monroe County.
The County Commission sent the governor a letter in May asking him to veto the bill, citing that conflicts between the bill and existing state statutes could put as many 390 local tradespeople out of business.
HB 735 is in conflict with state Statute 553, which makes it unlawful to erect, destroy, modify or repair any structure without first obtaining a permit.
“While one could debate the policy merits of exempting local contractors from licensing requirements, HB 735 as enacted makes life harder, not easier, for local specialty contractors,” the county wrote in its letter to the governor asking him to veto the bill.
The Florida Association of Counties also sent DeSantis a letter asking him to veto the bill. The association estimated that the bill would force 400 to 500 small businesses in Pinellas County out of business.
“Benefits for the construction industry include ensuring fair competition, as unlicensed incompetent or unscrupulous individuals cannot hold themselves out as construction tradespeople,” the association wrote. “In the absence of the local license, where a building permit is required, the tradesperson would have to work under a contractor at the state level.”
The county meets at 9 a.m. July 21, at the Marathon Government Center. The meeting will be a hybrid format, with the County Commission meeting live at the government center. The public will also be able to participate virtually using a Zoom webinar platform. Information on participating and the meeting agenda can be found online at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.
The contractor law is one of two recently enacted state bills dealing with code enforcement and construction.
Both Monroe County and the City of Key West issued news releases last week stating that local governments can no longer investigate anonymous code compliance violation reports due to the passage of Senate Bill 60 by the Florida Legislature. The bill changed existing state law to prohibit the investigation of anonymous reports of potential violations of municipal property codes, effective July 1.
The person reporting the issue is now required to supply their full name and address, and this information will become part of the public record. This applies to submissions made by phone, email, online or in-person to the respective code enforcement departments.