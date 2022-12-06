The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday will delve into two of its top priorities: affordable housing and public transportation.

Monroe County seal

The Board of County Commissioners meets all day Wednesday, Dec. 7, starting at 9 a.m., at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. People can attend in person or participate via the Zoom webinar platform. Information on the meeting can be found at http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/citizens/default.aspx.

