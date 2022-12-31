The Key West City Commission is expected to approve a resolution formalizing Assistant City Attorney Ronald Ramsingh as the interim city attorney at its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday Jan 4.

Under the agreement, Ramsingh would serve as interim city attorney at a salary of $202,000 per year plus a $150 per month cell phone allowance. Ramsingh was appointed interim city attorney on Dec. 6, and the resolution formalizes that relationship and was sponsored by the entire City Commission. He will remain in the position until a new city attorney is hired.