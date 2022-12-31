The Key West City Commission is expected to approve a resolution formalizing Assistant City Attorney Ronald Ramsingh as the interim city attorney at its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday Jan 4.
Under the agreement, Ramsingh would serve as interim city attorney at a salary of $202,000 per year plus a $150 per month cell phone allowance. Ramsingh was appointed interim city attorney on Dec. 6, and the resolution formalizes that relationship and was sponsored by the entire City Commission. He will remain in the position until a new city attorney is hired.
At least one commissioner isn’t happy with efforts to find a replacement for former City Attorney Shawn Smith, who abruptly resigned late last year citing differences with Mayor Teri Johnston and dysfunction within City Hall.
Local attorney Sam Kaufmann emailed Key West’s HR Director Samantha Farist on Thursday saying that after conducting several searches, he couldn’t find any listings for the vacant position, despite the commission allocating a budget of $20,000 for the search and indicating its desire to begin conducting the search almost immediately.
With Smith’s resignation and three veteran commissioners leaving the dais over the next two years, the city stands to lose more than a century of collective institutional experience. Commissioners recognized the importance of hiring a new city attorney, and the advertisement locations were to include the Florida Bar and other known legal employment websites and classified advertising for employment.
“A search committee meeting date has not yet been selected. It appears that no advertising has been placed as of today, December 29, 2022,” wrote Kaufmann. “I checked the Florida Bar classified ads, Indeed, and did a Google search. It is noteworthy that the County Attorney has placed advertisements in these locations online. A simple Google search showed the County job opportunities, but no listings for city attorney in Key West.”
Kaufmann is concerned that no applications have been received by the city, despite the commission previously discussing that they could expect fewer applicants with the appointment of an interim.
“Our commission discussed the concern that the City could reasonably expect fewer applications with the hiring of an interim city attorney from within the office,” said Kaufmann. “The City Manager position received well over 40 applications. It appears that the City has not received any applications for city attorney at this time.
“I know that we all want a fair and open process, and one that encourages many qualified candidates to apply.”
The commission will also hold a quasi-judicial hearing on whether or not to approve a major redevelopment plan to renovate an existing building on the
The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea property into a high school. The two-story structure is located within the city’s Historic Public and Semipublic Services (HPS) zoning district.
Designated as an auditorium today, the building is part of the Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea school campus and was historically used as high school, until it was shuttered 36 years ago.