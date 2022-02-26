The Key West City Commission is expected to receive an update at its March 1 meeting on a meditation hearing scheduled to take place earlier that day, with the City of Key West, Pier B Group, and Safer Cleaner Ships all participating.
At its last meeting on Feb. 15, a new ordinance was scheduled to be drafted by March 3, and a special meeting to be held to discuss the new ordinance on or around March 10.
The city has been working to pass an ordinance to regulate cruise ships since 2020, after voters passed a referendum that put limits on the size of cruise ships and number of passengers and crew who could disembark in the city at a given time. The referendum was subsequently preempted by the state Legislature.
Despite the state intervention, commission ordinances can still be passed in an effort to uphold the essense of the referendum.
Attorneys from the law firm Tripp Scott, with which the city contracted to assist in the cruise ship issue, have recommended a two-pronged approach of passing an ordinance and amending the development agreement with Pier B.
The first draft of an ordinance was released by Tripp Scott earlier this month and aimed to put regulations on ships dumping refuse, but did not contain any measures to limit ship size and number of passengers and crew. It was met with disapproval by Safer Cleaner Ships, the advocacy group that has organized protests when large cruise ships arrive at Mallory Square.
The draft ordinance never made it to a vote, but some commissioners said they wouldn’t vote for it in its current form. It was sent back for a re-do.
The commission also has an item on the consent agenda that will make Key lime pie the official state dessert of the City of Key West.
“Whereas Key lime pie reminds people of sun, sand, tropical breezes and the culinary delights of the City of Key West and the Florida Keys,” the bill reads.
Key lime pie has also been the official dessert of the state of Florida since 2006, but a bill filed in the state Legislature this year by Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Plant City, aimed to switch the official state dessert to strawberry shortcake.
Plant City is noted for its large strawberry industry. The move sparked some local business owners and vice mayor Sam Kaufman to propose a compromise that Key lime pie be the official state pie and strawberry shortcake the official state cake. The state dessert bill, however, has not had any action since Jan. 28.
Paul Menta, a local business leader who runs the First Legal Rum Distillery of Key West, advocated for getting the bill on the city consent agenda, and said he plans to speak on its behalf — and bring some Key lime pie. He previously set the record for largest Key lime pie with local business owner David Sloan in Tallahassee, when they made a Key lime pie that was 9 feet in diameter.