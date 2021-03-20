The stepdaughter of Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez has given an affidavit stating Martinez did not live in the district he represents at the time of the election.
Natalie Guerra contended Martinez did not reside in Key West until after the Nov. 3 election, but instead was residing in Key Largo with Guerra’s mother and two sisters, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit was filed on behalf of former County Commissioner Heather Carruthers, who is suing Martinez, the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections and the county. Carruthers’ lawsuit contends that Martinez did not live in the district at the time of the election and should not been elected to the District 3 commission seat.
Martinez narrowly defeated Carruthers in the November general election.
Guerra, who is also facing charges of assaulting Martinez in January, gave an affidavit that stated that Martinez, Guerra’s mother, Maria, and the couple’s two daughters lived at 201 Second St. in Key Largo until Nov. 20.
Eddie Martinez operated his campaign headquarters out of Key Largo and stored yard signs and other campaign materials there, Guerra said.
At that time, Martinez was recovering from multiple surgeries and “had a nurse come to the home daily in Key Largo who tended to his surgical wounds, administer IVs and assist in him in daily hygiene activities,” Guerra stated in her affidavit.
On Election Night, Guerra conducted a video chat with Eddie and Maria Martinez and the couple was with fellow County Commission candidate Jose Piexoto, who lived across the street from the couple in Key Largo. Martinez also participated in an Election Night simulcast on the county’s television stations and on U.S. 1 Radio and told the listening audience he was with Piexoto.
A week after the election, Guerra asked her mother “what was next,” and her mother responded that they plan to look for a place in Key West, the affidavit stated.
“On occasion, Eddie said that if anyone asked him where he lived during the campaign, he planned to tell them he lived at his Truman Avenue office, even though it was not true,” Guerra stated. “He said that he would tell people he had this business in Key West for a while before the election, so they won’t be able to prove otherwise. From pictures on my own experience, I believe the office was unlivable. It was an enlarged storage closet with no proper shower or facilities.”
Guerra frequently visited the couple before and after the campaign at the Key Largo home, Guerra stated. On Nov. 20, the couple’s housekeeper helped the couple pack up the Key Largo home and move, Guerra stated. Guerra picked up the security deposit from the landlord after Nov. 20, Guerra stated.
“It was clear to my finance and me that Eddie had no intention to move to Key West during the campaign because he did not think he was going to win,” Guerra said. “There was no packing beforehand. They did not start looking for a place to live in Key West until after the election.”
Through and after the campaign, the two younger daughters were enrolled in school in Hialeah both in class and after, Guerra said. The girls were enrolled in that school as of January, Guerra said.
CLAIMS DENIED
Commissioner Martinez denied Guerra’s claims and contended he did lived in Key West in the office on Truman Avenue, but his wife and the two daughters lived in the Key Largo home. He did receive IVs and other medical care at the Key Largo home, he said.
“This is from the same person, who assaulted me,” Martinez said, challenging Guerra’s statements.
Carruthers filed the lawsuit and a complaint with the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office shortly after the election. Carruther’s civil lawsuit is still pending and the parties are still taking affidavits and collecting information.
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward recused himself from the criminal case, and it is now being handled by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
Martinez is currently facing multiple lawsuits. Key West-based land surveyor Fred Hildebrandt sold Martinez his business, Island Surveying Inc., in July 2018, and a year later Hildebrandt filed a lawsuit against Martinez for contract indebtedness for failing to make weekly payments starting March 2019, the lawsuit states. Hildebrandt sold Martinez the business for $800,000 with the terms that Martinez would pay him $1,538 a week for 10 years, according to the lawsuit. Martinez set the rate of the purchase, Hildebrandt said.
Martinez contended that the issue is a “contractual dispute” and a difference of opinion on how much the business is actually worth.
Renata and Danny Coll also filed a claim in small-claims court against Martinez in July seeking back rent, cleaning fees and money for damaged property for a Key Haven house he rented from the couple.
The couple is seeking $898 in water and sewer costs, $2,000 for damage to a hot tub, $235 in eviction fees, $4,471 in cleaning fees and $11,100 in back rent from February through April, the filing states. The terms of the lease between the couple and Martinez ran from May 1, 2019, through April 20, 2020.
In a hearing in the Coll case earlier this month, Martinez’s attorney Al Kelly told the judge the couple plans to file bankruptcy. Commissioner Martinez told The Key West Citizen he is considering filing bankruptcy for his business, but those discussions are “preliminary.”
Martinez, a land surveyor, said his health issues has impacted his ability to work and conduct his business.
Martinez is in the process of “settling” the case with Coll, Coll said.