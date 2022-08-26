From left, Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein, Monroe County Mayor David Rice, and Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, Monroe County Parks and Beaches Director John Allen, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Cates and Commissioner Jim Scholl join in a jump to officially open the Pine Channel Nature Park on Big Pine Key on Wednesday.
Students from Big Pine Academy joined in the celebration and helped commissioners, Monroe County staff and the Parks and Beaches Advisory Committee cut the ribbon on Wednesday at the Pine Channel Nature Park.
From left, Monroe County Commissioner Holly Raschein, Monroe County Mayor David Rice, and Commissioner Michelle Coldiron, Monroe County Parks and Beaches Director John Allen, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Cates and Commissioner Jim Scholl join in a jump to officially open the Pine Channel Nature Park on Big Pine Key on Wednesday.
Photos by Kristen Livengood/Monroe County
Monroe County officials cool off after jumping into the water to officially open the Pine Channel Nature Park on Big Pine Key on Wednesday.
Monroe County’s Parks and Beaches staff work tirelessly every day to keep parks and beaches throughout the Florida Keys in tip-top shape, even when the ‘feels like’ temperature outside is 102 degrees.
Kristen Livengood/Monroe County
Students from Big Pine Academy joined in the celebration and helped commissioners, Monroe County staff and the Parks and Beaches Advisory Committee cut the ribbon on Wednesday at the Pine Channel Nature Park.
Kristen Livengood/Monroe County
New docks, swim ladders and boardwalks welcome visitors to the new Pine Channel Nature Park on Big Pine Key.
The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners, along with Parks and Beaches and Project Management, made a splash at the grand opening of Pine Channel Nature Park on Big Pine Key on Wednesday, Aug. 24, joined by the local community that will be able to enjoy the renovated and renamed park.
“This is a momentous occasion for the community, years in the making,” said Monroe County Parks and Beaches Director John Allen. “A lot of work went into the beautiful park, and we look forward to years of enjoyment from this recreational space.”
For the past year, Monroe County has been improving the property at the west end of Big Pine Key, formerly known as the Big Pine Key Swimming Hole, with funding from the Tourist Development Council and the Florida Department of Transportation. Of the project’s $2 million construction budget, nearly a half-million dollars came from Monroe County Tourist Development Council funds, monies from Keys visitors, not residents. Another $200,000 has been appropriated for the park in the next fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, according to the TDC.
The area offers a 11-foot raised scenic viewing area and other amenities for the use of Monroe County residents and visitors, including parking spaces, bike racks, restrooms, a kayak and canoe hand-launch area, 9,500 square feet of boardwalk, tiki huts, picnic areas with tables, benches and barbecue grills. The park is fully ADA accessible. Swimming is allowed at the park.
In addition, the park is also the new home of a historic Henry Flagler concrete mile marker that is more than 100 years old. In March, Monroe County Project Management, in partnership with the FDOT, worked to restore the marker, which was experiencing significant deterioration.
There are only two other known surviving markers of this type, one in Key Largo and a restored one at Miami’s Gold Coast Railroad Museum. Monroe County is also adding a tribute at the park when funding becomes available to honor the many volunteers who helped stranded pilot whales years ago at the park.
The Pine Channel Nature Park is located on the west end of Big Pine Key at 29550 Overseas Hwy.