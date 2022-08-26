The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners, along with Parks and Beaches and Project Management, made a splash at the grand opening of Pine Channel Nature Park on Big Pine Key on Wednesday, Aug. 24, joined by the local community that will be able to enjoy the renovated and renamed park.

“This is a momentous occasion for the community, years in the making,” said Monroe County Parks and Beaches Director John Allen. “A lot of work went into the beautiful park, and we look forward to years of enjoyment from this recreational space.”