A property owner seeking to build a 64,000-square-foot grocery and liquor store at the old Cemex plant in Tavernier has scheduled a mandatory community meeting for 5:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Murray E. Nelson Government and Cultural Center, Mile Marker 102.1, bayside.

The application submitted by property owner Cemex/Singletary Concrete Products Inc. is asking the Monroe County Commission to adopt an ordinance amending the county’s land use district zoning map to create a special commercial overlay that would allow up to 70,000 square feet of commercial retail space where no more than 10,000 square feet is currently allowed. The property is located at 92501 Overseas Highway.