Local business owners and residents recently had a chance to voice their concerns and ideas on Key West’s North Roosevelt Corridor Master Plan.
Key West City Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover hosted two events — one on Nov. 29 and the other on Dec. 1 — on the topic. The first allowed business owners to weigh in on their ideas for revitalizing the area devastated by the loss of two big-box anchor stores (Kmart and Sears) over the past several years. The second allowed residents to offer their thoughts, including beautification and pedestrian and bicycle safety on one of Key West’s main transit arteries.
“I think some people think there is only one street and business corridor in Key West — Duval Street,” said Hoover. “But a lot of business owners that I’ve spoken to — large and small — see the value of North Roosevelt as the ‘new business center.’ ”
Hoover cited redevelopment along the corridor as proof North Roosevelt Boulevard is a business mecca.
“Just look at all the redevelopment over the past 10 or 15 years,” she said. “We see new hotels, banks, and small businesses opening up. One of the three main plazas, Overseas Market, has already begun redevelopment. They should be finished in April.”
Hoover said the scope of Overseas Market’s renovation includes total repaving, reconfiguring the entrance and parking layout, landscaping and better lighting for safety at night.
“They want their plaza to be the one everyone wants to enjoy,” she said.
Hoover also said the timing was right because Florida’s Department of Transportation plans to improve North Roosevelt as part of its Keys COAST project spanning from Key Largo to Key West.
“FDOT has plans for improvements along North Roosevelt, with the Keys COAST initiative in 2023, followed by signalization improvements at Palm Avenue (summer 2023) and resurfacing North Roosevelt (2026),” said Hoover. “Several people expressed concerns about electric vehicles on the promenade. They have become a safety hazard and remain pretty much unregulated. Regulating these vehicles is a high priority for the safety and welfare of our citizens.”
The meetings were facilitated by City Planner Katie Halloran and spanned many issues, from improved signage to design standards for commercial buildings and landscaping.
Halloran presented survey results on what residents and businesses would like to see. Community responses ranked from most important to least important: Separate bike and pedestrian walkways ranked first, followed by street furniture and increased lighting.
Mixed-use residential zoning is also on the table on the affordable housing front.
“North Roosevelt is already zoned to give a density bonus for affordable housing of 40 dwelling units per acre,” Halloran said. “It otherwise is zoned for 16 dwelling units per acre.”
Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufmann, whose district encompasses a large portion of North Roosevelt, could not attend due to conflicts but said he hopes for more workshops in the future.
“I look forward to more meetings and looking at ways we can use the revitalization to our advantage when addressing workforce housing,” said Kaufmann.
Previously, he has supported rezoning both Kmart and Searstown plazas to allow for higher construction for retail on the first floor and housing on subsequent floors. Similar developments have become common in densely populated areas like Central and South Florida.
But he has seen some limitations.
“Zoning is the one thing we can take care of,” said Kaufmann. “But to develop those plazas as mixed-use, we’d need a proposal from the owners on how they would do it.”