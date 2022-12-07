Local business owners and residents recently had a chance to voice their concerns and ideas on Key West’s North Roosevelt Corridor Master Plan.

Key West City Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover hosted two events — one on Nov. 29 and the other on Dec. 1 — on the topic. The first allowed business owners to weigh in on their ideas for revitalizing the area devastated by the loss of two big-box anchor stores (Kmart and Sears) over the past several years. The second allowed residents to offer their thoughts, including beautification and pedestrian and bicycle safety on one of Key West’s main transit arteries.