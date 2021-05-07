With Monroe County Commissioners hesitating to take over the struggling Poinciana Gardens senior living facility in Key West, city officials are beginning to look at alternatives.
Despite marketing efforts, the Key West Housing Authority, which opened the senior apartment complex in June 2018, is still unable to fill enough of the 106-units to offset a $1.5 million annual deficit. Currently 50 of the 106 apartments are occupied, including 19 assisted living and 31 supported independent living units.
Last week, county commissioners and Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said at best they would support a continued partnership between the county, Key West and the housing authority to foot the bill for operating the 3-year-old facility. But that idea did not go over well with Key West city officials.
“I don’t think the city is in the position to subsidize Poinciana Gardens,” Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman said after the county commission meeting. “I would think the county has responsibility for social services. They collect a tax for it.”
“We have to think outside the box,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said. “Right now, there is no income coming in on those [empty] rooms. I think we have to open it to all options and see what best fits that facility and protects the existing residents of Poinciana Gardens.”
In January, the county, city and housing authority each agreed to contribute $400,000 to keep Poinciana Gardens open for one more year while county officials looked at the possibility of combining it with the Bayshore Manor senior living complex on Stock Island. That aging 16-unit building on College Road is currently 100% occupied.
While county officials are reviewing a consultant’s report on the financial impact of the Poinciana Gardens senior facility, they indicated last week they were concerned about assuming control of the facility, which cost $21.5 million to build and has a $95,000 monthly mortgage payment. Commissioner Mike Forster said at the April 21 county commission meeting “there are a lot of unanswered questions.” Commissioner David Rice worried that even with a strong marketing and business plan, the county would expect to lose money on the facility for roughly the first three years of the take-over. And Manuel Castillo, former Key West Housing Authority director and current consultant overseeing Poinciana Gardens, told county commissioners last week that if an agreement can’t be reached, Poinciana Gardens might have to shut its doors or convert into alternate types of housing.
Potential alternatives might include market rate, workforce or non-senior tenants in the apartment building, something that Mayor Johnson said she would consider.
“We certainly have an affordable housing need,” she said. “Right now, there is no income coming in on those rooms.”
While some have questioned whether there is a need for senior housing in the Lower Keys given the persistent low occupancy rate at Poinciana Gardens, there is currently a years-long waiting list for another senior living facility in Key West. The Henry V. Haskins Senior Citizen Plaza on Kennedy Drive offers federally-assisted public housing for seniors age 62 and older. Tenants pay 30% of their adjusted gross income and rents range from $50 to $1,061 per month, with an overall average rent of $374 a month.
That compares with Poinciana Gardens’ significantly higher average rent, ranging from $1,259 to $4,283 a month, depending on the size of the unit and whether it is assisted or independent living. The monthly charge includes three meals a day, housekeeping, laundry, and all utilities.
“When they first rolled out, it was cost-prohibitive,” Kaufman said about the comparatively high rents at Poinciana Gardens. “It was supposed to be affordable but it was $3,500 to $4,000 a month.”
Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates is holding out hope that an acceptable deal can be struck for the county to take over the facility, he said. He pointed out that the county currently pays approximately $1 million a year to subsidize Bayshore Manor. And, he said, even after moving Bayshore tenants into Poinciana, there would still be room there to house the county social services offices, moving them out of their current location inside the Gato Building and freeing that space up for the county attorney’s office. The move would save the county $250,000 a year in rent it currently pays to house the attorneys in an office building behind Kmart.
In addition, Poinciana Gardens could be the site of the new senior citizen center currently planned to be built next to the Harvey Government Center on White Street in Key West, Cates said. The $5 million set aside for that construction could be used for other county capital improvement projects, he said.
“It’s just a win-win,” Cates said last week. “There are just so many benefits to the county taking it [Poinciana Gardens] over.”