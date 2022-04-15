The Marathon City Council kicked off its Tuesday, April 12, meeting with a further review of increasing the First Time Homebuyer Assistance Program from $10,000 to $20,000.
Two speakers addressed the council, including Realtor Josh Mothner, who reminded the council that consideration of the Loan to Value (LTV) aspect and homes that are below flood should be injected into any decision they reach. There are 18 loans currently budgeted for fiscal year 2022 at $10,000. The council, which was without member Steve Cook, agreed to further review the ordinance language for the May session and determine next steps.
Andy Newman, president of Newman PR, which handles all public relations for Monroe County tourism, kicked off a tribute to the “Friends of Old Seven” with a video compilation of the national media coverage that aired after the restoration of the Old Seven-Mile Bridge in January was completed. Newman called the accomplishment “the most important news for tourism in the Keys this year.”
A ceremonial $18,000 contribution was made to the city by the non-profit, established in 2011 to lead the saving of the 2.2-mile bridge section from Marathon to Pigeon Key. The contribution is explicitly earmarked to help fund eventual bathroom improvements at Sunset Park, which is adjacent to the bridge. Bernard Spinrad, the long-term president of the organization, made the presentation and said the “Our mission has been accomplished.”
The group officially dissolved after this presentation, adding that the work held “historical significance and has been so meaningful to Marathon and the Florida Keys.”
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay presented another check to the city, this time in the amount of $51,000, because the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office once again managed its substation budget responsibly, causing expenses to fall below what the city had budgeted.
Two important decisions were approved as consent agenda items, meaning there was no public discussion at the session. City Attorney Steve Williams’ annual salary was increased 20%, at the behest of Mayor John Bartus and the council in March. According to the council, this was awarded given his valuable contributions to the city as well as recent pleas by South Florida prosecutors to encourage increasing the pay of staff attorneys, who they maintain are underpaid, leaving their positions and that increasing turnover was “endangering the public safety.”
The other was council approval of a new, replacement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city and the state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to replace the previous 17-year agreement, which was dissolved last month. This action was a necessary step toward repairing the relationship between Marathon and the DEO, which has come under scrutiny of late because it could lead to extended permitting approval time.
Public Works Manager Carlos Solis shared good news regarding the safety and repair costs of Coco Plum Bridge, which has received substantial resident feedback in recent council meetings. The City of Marathon recently secured slightly more than $1 million from a federal fund to fix the bridge, which means the city will be able to replace it immediately, rather than make temporary fixes while waiting for other funding cycles from the state Department of Transportation.
Councilman Dan Zieg introduced two items at the meeting; a request to recommend immediate improvements for traffic flow on U.S. 1 to the Florida Department of Transportation, and his disappointment with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority for increasing rates — “with no discussion and no input” — 2.5% across the board to account for processing credit card payments.
FKAA Deputy Executive Director Greg Veliz clarified in a subsequent conversation that while a 2.5% to 3.5% increase is occurring, it’s because FKAA acts as a collection agent for third-party entities like Marathon Wastewater. FKAA can’t absorb those fees, and it’s up to the respective municipalities, such as Marathon, to decide whether to absorb those fees or pass them on to the consumer.
It was announced that the grand opening of the city’s new Fitness Park will take place on Friday, April 22, and the Southernmost AIDS/HIV “Smart Ride” was approved for Nov. 18-19. Nearly 400 cyclists are expected to ride from South Miami to Hawks Cay that weekend.
Finally, discussion regarding designating a portion of Sombrero Beach Road as a “no parking” area elicited resident comments about safety for children, ability to enter their own property amid parked vehicles and overall congestion near Sombrero Beach. The council received feedback that vehicles parked within “no parking” areas could be towed without MCSO or city staff being present. This will require an ordinance change that City Manager George Garrett said will be given high priority.