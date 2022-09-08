The Islamorada Village Council will present the first of two budget hearings for fiscal year 2022-23 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Founders Park Community Center, Mile Marker 87, bayside.
The second hearing is set for Sept. 19 at the same time and place.
The council will consider adopting a 3.0 millage rate, which would generate 17.8% more than the current year in property tax revenue due to rising property values. The council will also be asked to approve a general fund budget for $19.8 million, as well as special revenue, capital projects and enterprise funds, as well as debt service, that all together total $75.3 million. Proposed operating budget expenditures are 8.7% higher than this year’s spending.
Councilman David Webb is comfortable with the proposed budget, though worries that the political season might influence council voting on taxes.
“You know, we’re very, very fortunate in our community to have the tax base that we do. The values of the homes continued to increase this year, so it just gives the village the flexibility to make discussions about the millage rate, at least with the thought that the community is doing very, very well,” Webb said. “My concern is, during an election year, some of my colleagues are going to make a political decision about the tax rate rather than the pragmatic decision. My view is that I’m obligated to make good choices for the community up until the day of the election.”
One item of discussion could be personnel raises for non-fire rescue employees of the village, which would go into effect at the beginning of the fiscal year on Oct. 1 if approved.
The proposed raise for staff employees to be discussed at the upcoming budget meeting is 5%.
Councilman Mark Gregg said he supports increasing pay for village staff.
“I am very concerned about making sure that we pay our staff adequately so that we don’t run the risk of losing them. They are very difficult to replace. It’s very expensive to replace someone when a position becomes vacant, and the turnover cost is expensive,” he said.
“In my view, it’s better to overpay them a little bit and keep someone here in mind with competitive wages in the private sector and amongst government agencies. If we don’t, we will lose those people, and we will wind up spending more money replacing them than if we just paid them a little bit more. I would like to get into that spot where they’re paid enough.”
However, pay hikes funded by village taxpayers during a challenging economic climate is a balancing act, and can only go so far, Gregg said.
“I don’t know exactly how to define that, but certainly, we could get some input from staff on what current wages are,” he said. “We have had in the past an event I call ‘poaching,’ and that’s when another business or, in particular, a government agency comes to the village and says, ‘We like you and we’re willing to pay you more. Come work for us.’ That’s a very expensive problem to resolve because of inflation and the very difficult problem of finding an affordable place to live in Islamorada.
“Those are ongoing challenges we’re going to have, you know, but keeping our staff here is a prime and high priority thing in my view because we can’t run the village government without them.”
Gregg also stressed that Islamorada needs to build up reserves due to takings claims that will surely follow buildout next year, when the state shuts off the issuance of building permit allocations.
“Just to make a general statement, we need to start setting aside some money to buy environmentally sensitive lands and other lands that are not going to be receiving a permit when BPAS ends, and we should start setting that money aside now,” he said.
Webb said whatever the outcome of the budget hearings, he hopes taxpayers understand that setting a budget, though an annual exercise, is really about long-term planning.
“To me, the budget is never about just the next year. Even though our terms are only two years, I feel like we should at least consider our responsibility we’re going to have for the next three to five years, whether we’re sitting there or somebody else is,” Webb said.
“These things need to be put into place during the time that will enable future councils, no matter who they are, to have the flexibility to do the things that are important.”