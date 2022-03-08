Three important items are likely to highlight the Tuesday, March 8, Marathon City Council agenda: revisions and possible adoption of a new city sign code; the closing and future of the recently condemned Mariner Place Apartments; and a review of tax funding for Fishermen’s Community Hospital through the current Metropolitan Special Taxing Unit.
City Attorney Steve Williams provided extensive updates to the current and outdated sign code at the February meeting, and discussion now will likely center on whether a separate workshop is needed to continue the process or if the council is satisfied with Williams’ amendments so far. This will mark the city’s first extensive reform of the code in some time, so it complies with more modern constitutional constraints. Williams’ revisions are modeled after the Monroe County code and he emphasized then that this long overdue process was not geared toward aesthetics, but to establish a legal and enforceable code where all types of signage fall within the same rules.
The city deemed Mariner Place, located at 20 Coco Plum Drive in Marathon, as requiring “significant structural repairs”, which forced residents of the 16 apartments to find alternate housing within less than three weeks. The city required that all residents move out of the building by Thursday, March 3, and electricity was cut the following day. This followed an inspection under the new city building code that declared the apartments uninhabitable and the condition of the building a matter-of-life safety issue.
The Metropolitan Special Taxing Unit (MSTU) was established in July 2018 by the Monroe Board of County Commissioners so Baptist Health/Fisherman’s Hospital could rebuild the hospital post-Hurricane Irma. The subject has been a lightning rod for many Marathon residents, who bristle at this special taxing district that earmarks public money to fund a private entity.
Marathon homeowners pay approximately $150 annually based on a $300,000 valued property. The county will be collecting $1.5 million per year for possibly the next 10 years, and it is not earmarked for brick-and-mortar construction of the hospital. Instead, it’s predicated on indigent care expense, which will likely be the centerpiece of the discussion, based on pre-submitted documentation for this council session. The council has the option to review the MSTU annually and determine if it shall remain in place.
Other city business will include a proclamation in recognition of Marathon High School’s Rylan Chapa, who became the first Monroe County girls weightlifter to win a Florida High School Athletic Association State Championship, earning a coveted gold medal in the Class 1A, 101-pound weight class by snatch-lifting 100 pounds and placing third in the traditional lifts of the same class, earning a bronze medal.
Planning Director Brian Shea is expected to again review the city’s Building Permit Allocation System (BPAS), which would reset the allocation numbers within each pool and extend the BPAS system out further, allowing more time to coordinate with the state and the rest of Monroe County as hurricane evacuation modeling is re-evaluated. Shea’s recommendation could indicate the rolled-back BPAS parameters signal the city’s desire to gradually slow building growth within the city limits.
Several resolutions are up for discussion. Resolution 2022-17 would approve a replacement playground at Rotary Park at an expected expense of $501,705, which is within the city’s budget. Resolution 2022-27 would approve a sole source agreement between the city and Birdair Inc. for the repairs to the Community Amphitheater roof, not expected to exceed $139,200. And Resolution 2022-31 would prohibit parking of trailers, RVs, travel trailers, fifth wheels, and other similar vehicles on the golf course side of Sombrero Boulevard, a subject that received considerable resident input at the February meeting.
Finally, Resolution 2022-24 is expected to be approved, which would establish a contract between the city and K2M Design Inc. This would result in architectural plans for the city’s recent purchase of the Seven-Mile Marina Property. City Manager George Garrett confirmed at the January meeting that the property purchase was finalized, and that city staff would begin looking at the structural quality of the buildings and docks currently on the property. Building and site renovation plans are expected to emanate from this agreement.