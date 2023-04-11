The Tuesday April 11 Marathon City Council session is expected to kick off with approval of the Marathon 7 Mile Offshore Grand Prix race April 28-30, a Sunset Celebration on the Old 7 Mile Bridge May 19th and a proclamation celebrating the 30-year Anniversary of Leadership Monroe County, with a graduation ceremony at Oceanfront Park behind City Hall on April 29.
Perhaps the first piece of legislation the current council has executed from start to finish is the formal reinstatement of the city’s non-profit grant pool, which was first proposed by Vice Mayor Robyn Still in December. The pool was suspended post-Hurricane Irma and not revisited until now.
All the submitted grant applications were reviewed by the five council members, who scored each based on their respective requests and determined appropriate amounts to be awarded. Still said the cumulative scoring led to averaged amounts being granted and she plans to make a motion to approve the list as submitted.
Twenty-three local charities are slated to receive grants ranging from $600 to $10,000.
“We’re hoping to make the most impact we can on the Marathon non-profits who serve working families”, Still said.
The Marathon Recreation Center, long regarded as a well-regarded, safe and affordable after-school center, could receive the largest grant, $10,000 and the full amount they requested, indicating consensus on the part of the council.
Other recipients are expected to include The Hammock House at $8,800, Grace Jones Community Center at $8,400, Kreative Kids Christian Academy at $6,900, Florida Keys SPCA‐Marathon Campus at $5,700 and Crane Point Museum & Nature Center at $4,500. Keys AHEC and the Domestic Abuse Shelter, which requested $25,000 and $50,000 respectively, submitted aggressive grant requests but appear to be receiving significantly smaller amounts.
At the March council session, Vice Mayor Still introduced discussion on “e-bikes”, asking for guidelines on how to protect pedestrian safety. Pursuant to that, an ordinance, 2023-05, is expected to be approved, entitled “Electric Bicycles And Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices.”
This ordinance would stipulate that anyone operating an electric bicycle or electric personal assistive mobility device on a bicycle path, crosswalk or across a roadway must yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian. These operators must also not exceed 15 miles per hour while obeying the same traffic-control signals and signs that motor vehicle drivers observe.
Another resolution raised at the March session would allow the city marina to raise rates by upwards of 30%. A final proposed fee schedule will be reviewed in this session, to offset the projected $314,000 in losses the marina was expected to incur in the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The last increases the marina imposed for mooring and dock rates was in 2020. These proposed increases are based, in part, on trends during the last few years where more boaters have made Marathon their permanent destination rather than using the city merely as a provisioning point. The City Marina maintains it generates less revenue when moorings are rented for long-term use.
The monthly mooring rates are proposed to increase from $334 to $384 plus tax. Daily rates would increase $3 per day. Monthly dockage in season would rise from $21.50 to $28 per foot, while summer rates would increase from $18 to $25 per foot.
This resolution could further fuel acrimony between the city and many live-aboard owners. That relationship remains strained, coming on the heels of volunteer efforts to retrieve trash in Boot Key Harbor the weekend of March 18-19. At the core is disagreement about volunteers following necessary city protocols and the apparent lack of marina support for these types of important clean-up efforts.
Resolution 2023-39 would amend a grant agreement between the city and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for canal and culvert projects. In 2013 the city entered into an inter-local agreement with Monroe County and other local stakeholders agreeing to the appropriate distribution of future funding received from the State.
The Florida Keys Environmental Stewardship Act was passed by the Florida State Legislature and signed into law in 2016. The Florida Keys received between $5 and $20 million annually since then, of which, Marathon was awarded between $875,000 and $3.5 million annually. City staff is recommending that future funding through this reimbursable grant be utilized for canal and culvert projects.
Finally, Resolution 2023-42 would approve partial refunds related to excess building permit fees, collected between December 14, 2020 and March 14, 2023, a subject that has been debated for months.
At the March workshop session, attorney Steve Williams provided final resolution solutions based on his most recent communication from the state Ethics Commission. The council is expected to approve these refunds, which current council members and their relatives would waive their right to, in writing. Refund applicants and eligible homeowners would be required to submit written applications no later than the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 30, 2023.