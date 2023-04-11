The Tuesday April 11 Marathon City Council session is expected to kick off with approval of the Marathon 7 Mile Offshore Grand Prix race April 28-30, a Sunset Celebration on the Old 7 Mile Bridge May 19th and a proclamation celebrating the 30-year Anniversary of Leadership Monroe County, with a graduation ceremony at Oceanfront Park behind City Hall on April 29.

marathon seal

Perhaps the first piece of legislation the current council has executed from start to finish is the formal reinstatement of the city’s non-profit grant pool, which was first proposed by Vice Mayor Robyn Still in December. The pool was suspended post-Hurricane Irma and not revisited until now.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com