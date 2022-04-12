The Marathon City Council has a relatively light agenda planned for its Tuesday, April 12 session, but a ceremonial financial contribution to the city from the board of the “Friends of Old Seven”, a non-profit established in 2011 to lead the saving and restoration of the Old-Seven Mile Bridge, is expected to kick off the session.
In other business, the council will address increasing the first-time homebuyer assistance program from $10,000 to $20,000. The council will also likely approve transferring funds from the city’s affordable housing program fund to account for this increase. There are 18 loans currently budgeted for fiscal year 2022 at $10,000. City Planning Manager Brian Shea will propose additional updates to the program, and suggested code and resolution options.
A followup item from the March session that’s scheduled as a resolution for adoption involves City Attorney Steve Williams’ annual salary. Mayor John Bartus suggested at the March meeting Williams be awarded a 20% salary increase, given his valuable contributions to the city as well as last month’s gathering of South Florida prosecutors who met with state lawmakers to encourage increasing the pay of staff attorneys, who they maintain are underpaid and leaving their positions, and that increasing turnover was “endangering the public safety.” The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office has lost nine of its 15 assistant state attorneys so far this year, forcing remaining staff to double their caseloads.
Additional items to be revisited include the safety and repair costs of Coco Plum Bridge and the recently approved city sign code.
City staff has crafted a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) it plans to submit to the Department of Economic Opportunity for approval to replace the previous 17-year agreement that was dissolved last month. The relationship between Marathon and the DEO has come under scrutiny of late because of concerns that future permit requests could take upward of 75 days for approval, stalling both large construction projects as well as homeowner requests for something as straightforward as installing a fence.
The council will review this new MOU for submission to the DEO with the hope permit requests and the approval process can be more productively re-established.
Several ordinances are on the schedule that would pave the way for amending the Future Land Use Map (FLUM) from residential medium (RM) to mixed-use commercial (MUC), which City Manager George Garrett said in a conversation was not a trend, but that “it made sense 10 years ago, but not today.”
These include Ordinance 2021-19 for property located on 107th Street, oceanside. The applicant in this case is listed as Marathon LLC, but the principals had not been identified as of press time. Other resolutions scheduled for first public hearing include approval to alter the boundaries of a mitigation area on Grassy Key, which is associated with the Valhalla project, an extensive eco-friendly resort planned off Banana Boulevard and Resolution 2022-37, which would designate a portion of Sombrero Beach Road as a ‘no parking’ area.
In 2005, when the City of Marathon adopted its comprehensive plan, these parcels were given a residential medium (RM) FLUM designation. In many of these cases, the applicants are now requesting the re-designation of the FLUM map and subsequent rezoning to make the parcels consistent with the mixed-use commercial (MUC) designation along U.S. 1.