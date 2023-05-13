The Marathon City Council conducted a somewhat abbreviated session that included some surprising citizen comments and a disturbing property insurance update.
The Tuesday, May 9, meeting began with a proclamation recognizing the Guidance Care Clinic on its 50-year anniversary and establishing May 14-20 as Guidance Care Center Week in observance of that milestone accomplishment.
Mayor Luis Gonzalez then recognized the Marathon Football Club as Florida Keys Soccer League (FKSL) champions. The team beat Revolution in a riveting, highly attended soccer match April 9 at Matthew Gilleran Field in Key West.
The sobering Monroe County property insurance update was delivered by Mel Montagne, president of Fair Insurance Rates for Monroe (FIRM). His presentation cited continuing challenges for property owners, calling it “the most challenging insurance market I’ve seen in 35 years.”
Premiums are expected to increase while coverage will decrease, he said. As an example, Citizens Insurance, which has collected $850 million in gross profits from Monroe homeowners since 2003, is now requiring all policyholders to carry flood insurance in addition to their wind coverage. Montagne also floated a potential class-action suit against Citizens that could be on the horizon because of their stringent requirements. Citizens carries 90% of all wind policies in the county.
The council prioritized topics for the next two workshop sessions — the 2023-2024 budget process and Capital Infrastructure Plan for May, and a review of residential ordinances like community lighting standards in June. Councilman Jeff Smith urged the council and City Attorney Steve Williams to “keep topics fluid and not lock in” on future topics.
Public Works and Engineering Director Carlos Solis reported once again on boat ramp and Sombrero Beach parking fees. Revenue collections in April exceeded $87,000, but software and camera “glitches” remained. He also added that his department is having no success filling open positions, which is slowing enforcement. Discussion on how these new revenues will be accounted for in the city budget, upon Councilman Jeff Smith’s urging last month, will be discussed at the Tuesday, May 23, workshop session.
The council formally approved Ordinance 2023-05 “Electric Bicycles and Electric Personal Assistive Mobility Devices.” There was no discussion regarding language modifications or an enforcement plan.
The deepest discussion centered around four ordinances involving future land development rights (LDR) and density in the city’s comprehensive plan. Council agreed conservation and environmental protection was critical, and Williams praised the language updates as contributing positively to the Department of Economic Opportunity’s perception of how the city was operating and its review of these submissions.
Smith posed several key questions about Transfer of Density (TDR) and Transfer of Building (TBR) rights and how it affects residential high (RH) versus residential low (RL) properties. An example he provided by phone after the meeting, involved the recent affordable housing closure at Brigid Place after a balcony collapsed last month. There are 16 affordable units there, but if that building had to be demolished — which hasn’t yet been determined — density limits in place today might limit the number of units on a rebuild to only eight to 10. However, he added those remaining building rights could be transferred to another city site.
There was agreement that Marathon’s Comprehensive Plan language continues to require more “massaging” since situations today are far different than what was considered 15-plus years ago when this language was first adopted.
Finally, the conditional use permit request by La Palma 101 Inc., owned by developer Guillermo Torres, for their multi-use project on 104th Street, was approved with some language, easement and lot shape amendments. No density change was approved, so the six units on that property will remain.
There were two mildly surprising citizen comment segments in the meeting. The first was by a resident of Brigid Place, who referred to St. Columba Church, the owner of the property, as “slumlords.” She claimed the church takes in $200,000 a year in rent but has only spent $10,000 on upkeep, but those numbers are unconfirmed. This person also was charged with trespass this week, after attempting to re-occupy her apartment, despite the mandated complex closure.
In addition, local activist Diane Scott addressed the council, saying “you should be ashamed” for awarding $10,000 to the Marathon Rec Center during its recent grant awards process. The rec center is a valuable resource for after-school care for working families.