The Islamorada Village Council is seeking a 100% pay raise for its work. Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to answer the city’s request to veto SB 2508 since the controversial Lake Okeechobee water amendment bill was transmitted June 2.
With an increased cost of living in the area comes a need for higher pay for council members. Councilman Mark Gregg sponsored the discussion in March with hopes of attracting a younger and more diverse council. The council typically draws retirees or business owners who have the time to devote to public office.
“I’m taking the fourth shot at council compensation,” Gregg said during last Thursday’s council meeting. “Gentlemen, do you want to do it? And if so, how much? I’m tired of the five old white guys. I want to see a working mom up here. I just want to give the chance.”
The increase must be approved by vote in a referendum on the November ballot. The last raise for council members was 2006, when it was set at $1,000 a month, an increase of $700.
Councilman Buddy Pinder supported the raise. “It’s amazing with the cost of living in this town, what we are working for,” he said.
Rosenthal supported the raise but for different reasons.
“I would consider raising it but not to attract a younger person. Very few people in the community bring to the table with what we have experience in over (living) the last 50 years. Truthfully, I spend a hell of a lot of time doing this. I religiously get two, three, four, five calls every day. I’d be in favor of an increase, just to right a wrong. I’m opposed to putting a number out there. That’s not the objective. Pay so much a meeting if you want to go that way, within reason,” he said.
Councilman David Webb, on the other hand, was initially reluctant.
“I’m not in favor of passing an ordinance to raise the pay,” Webb said. “Our community, from the day we were elected, opposed increasing council terms or staggering terms. If our community doesn’t want to take the responsibility in stabilizing our community, then I don’t even want to go through the motions.”
Gregg proposed a number.
“I’ll say a number, $2,000 a month. The higher the number, the lower the probability it will be approved by the community,” he said.
Mayor Pete Bacheler agreed.
“I think $2,000 a month is the perfect amount. That’s a modest increase. If they think we’re doing a good job, they’ll go along with $2,000 a month. The gentrification of Islamorada has had tremendous results and it’s really difficult for young people to live on their own down here. I think we should have some young blood.”
In other news, the village staff will draft a local ordinance to require landlords provide a 60-day notice of any rent increase of more than 5%. Staff will also bring back a draft to installing an independent review board for staff at the behest of Webb.
“There needs to be a board with a magistrate to review complaints about councilmen and staff. This is an independent, neutral party. There are also a few financial disclosures. I would like some consensus of the council tonight, to just have staff to have the authority to move forward with a proposal for this,” he said.