Key West International Airport is having another record year when it comes to passenger counts and the airport continues to add new airlines and routes.
However, that success does not seem to be sitting well with some who live around that airport and in town, as people have complained about jet noise and the increase in the frequency of flights.
Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland addressed complaints about jet noise and passenger congestion inside the Key West International terminal with the Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
This year, the airport has surpassed 1 million passengers in a year for the first time and is on track to reach 1.4 million passengers by the end of the year, Strickland said.
Strickland told county commissioners the airport has spent $25 million on noise insulation projects at homes near the airport in the past four years, which includes replacing windows and air conditioning systems.
Strickland gave the findings of a study that showed about 700,000 people did not drive on U.S. 1 and more local residents are choosing to fly out of the airport than drive to their destinations using U.S. 1, Strickland said.
Reducing the amount of traffic congestion on U.S. 1 has been a goal of the Monroe County Commission in recent years, as traffic on the highway has become problematic.
The newer aircraft coming into Key West is the “most fuel efficient and quietest in history,” Strickland said.
In addition, the airline pilots are talking directly with airport staff and the tower in an attempt to reduce delays getting the passengers to the terminal and out of the airport, Strickland said.
The airport has not exceeded the 1,267-person limit in the departure holding room that is mandated by the county fire marshal, Strickland said.
The issues about overcrowding in the departure waiting rooms and people waiting for bags and disembarking from planes will be resolved when the airport completes its terminal expansion project currently underway, Strickland said.
Last year, Strickland unveiled preliminary plans and designs for a new concourse and other improvements at Key West International Airport.
The Monroe County Commission has approved a series of request for proposals and qualifications, as well as loan and grant requests for the project, which is slated to start in 2022 and run through 2024. The project is being funded through fees placed on plane tickets for passengers using the airport, not local sales or property tax, Strickland said.
The new concourse will accommodate a third security check-in line and more room for a baggage pickup area. The departure area will go from 4,000 to 18,000 square feet, Strickland said.
The project includes glass jetways so people will no longer have to walk across the tarmac to get to the terminal.
The complaints come as the airport has added several new airlines and new routes in the past year.
Strickland reminded the commission that the airport can’t say no to new service because of federal interstate commerce laws, but airport staff can regulate times and restrict service by the number of gates available.
Affordable housing
Also Wednesday, the County Commission took its first steps on placing 24 units of affordable housing on Trumbo Road in Key West and 14 units on Stock Island, which will be used for first responders such as Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The commission approved a ground lease with the private development group SPGL to start the project. The county will still have to complete designs for the project, receive approvals from the city of Key West and construct the buildings.
The County Commission agreed Wednesday to seek an exemption from the state for the necessary Rate of Growth Ordinance (ROGO) units needed to place residential units on the two project sites. The Keys are an Area of Critical State Concern where development is severely limited and ROGO units are needed to place residential units on vacant lots.
The county is asking for the ROGO exemption for the housing because the first responders will not be evacuating before a hurricane and would not impact hurricane evacuation times that call for residents to be evacuated 24 hours before a storm is scheduled to make landfall.
The request comes as the Florida Keys is undergoing an affordable housing crisis.
COVID-19
Lastly, Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner and Bob Eadie, the head of Monroe County offices of the state Department of Health, gave the commission an update on the COVID-19 situation in the Keys.
On Monday, there were 40 new reported COVID-19 cases, with six being children, said Weiner, who added Monday was the most recent state numbers available.
There were 27 COVID-19 patients at Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, none at Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon and four at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, Weiner said.
The average daily number of cases has dropped in the past three weeks, Weiner said. The average number of daily cases this week was 37, down from 44 last week and 55 two weeks ago, Weiner said.
Eadie was “glad” the number of daily cases has dropped, but is concerned about children contracting the virus and the Keys entering into flu season, he said.
County Commissioner David Rice expressed “disappointment” about state Health Department officials in Tallahassee not providing daily reports on COVID-19 on a statewide basis.
“We are not really getting the real picture,” Rice said.