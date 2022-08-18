The Monroe County Commission approved the language for a referendum that will be placed on the November ballot asking voters to extend the one-cent sales tax used for capital improvements and infrastructure projects for another 15 years.
The sales tax is set to expire in 2033 and the county is asking to extend until 2048. In March, County Administrator Roman Gastesi and the Board of County Commissioners first started talking publicly about to putting a referendum on the fall ballot that would extend the current one-cent sales tax. Gastesi cited a need to replace the entire fleet of three Trauma Star helicopters, building new fire stations in Sugarloaf Key and Layton, housing the Public Defender’s Office and possibly building new libraries. The helicopters, which Gastesi said “are getting utilized a lot,” will cost $10 million each.
Extending the sales tax out by 10 years would generate an additional $60 million, $75 million in 20 years and $200 million in 30 years, according to the county’s financial advisor.
As part of recent strategic plan questionnaire, the county asked residents if they supported extending the sales tax and 95% supported it and 88.2% saying they would vote in favor of it, said Kimberly Matthews, who is overseeing the strategic plan public comment.
“It’s not a new tax and most people know that,” said County Mayor David Rice, who added that 67% of it is paid by tourists.
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, the commission increased the amount tow trucks are allowed to charge. The commission voted to increase the allowed the base rate for a tow from a Class A truck to go from $135 to $200, the administrative fee to increase from $25 to $50, the notification fee from $50 to $75 and the hourly transportation fee to increase from $135 to $200. The allowed base rate for a tow from a Class B truck would go from $200 to $300, the administrative fee to increase from $25 to $50, the notification fee from $50 to $75 and the hourly transportation fee to increase from $180 to $300. The allowed base rate for a tow from a Class C truck would go from $485 to $600, the administrative fee to increase from $25 to $50, and the notification fee from $50 to $75. There was no hourly transportation fee increase listed in county documents.
The discussion comes at the request from operators of local tow companies, who argue that their costs have increased and the county needs to increase fees companies are allowed to charge from towing vehicles from county-owned property. The county has not changed its rates in several years.
Also on Wednesday, the commission approved prohibiting smoking within the boundaries of Monroe County parks and beaches, with the exception of an unfiltered cigar.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in June allowing local governments to restrict smoking on public Florida beaches and parks. The Florida Legislature passed the bill in March.
The state law allows local governments to regulate smoking at beaches, and includes the creation of designated smoking zones and fines, stricter laws on the disposal of cigarette butts and even an outright ban.
Also, Monroe County Attorney Bob Shillinger updated the Monroe County Commission on a recent appeals court ruling that found the cities of Islamorada and Marathon could each have 300 new state-issued building allocations called BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) or ROGO (Rate of Growth Ordinance) units.
Those cities follow the same rules as the county and also requested 300 new ROGO units as well, which has been challenged in court. Shillinger told the board that his staff will following the issue closely.”
Commissioner Craig Cates called the 3rd District Court of Appeal ruling “disappointing given the affordable housing crisis.”
County Commissioner Michelle Coldiron said she would support those cities if they requested changing the state statute that dictates hurricane evacuation time language. The governor and Florida Cabinet approved the new 1,200 ROGO/BPAS units and the state Department of Economic Opportunity implemented the program, so those state officials could support altering the state statute, which would have to be done by a state legislator sponsoring a bill and it being passed by the Florida Legislature.