The Monroe County Commission approved the language for a referendum that will be placed on the November ballot asking voters to extend the one-cent sales tax used for capital improvements and infrastructure projects for another 15 years.

Monroe County seal

The sales tax is set to expire in 2033 and the county is asking to extend until 2048. In March, County Administrator Roman Gastesi and the Board of County Commissioners first started talking publicly about to putting a referendum on the fall ballot that would extend the current one-cent sales tax. Gastesi cited a need to replace the entire fleet of three Trauma Star helicopters, building new fire stations in Sugarloaf Key and Layton, housing the Public Defender’s Office and possibly building new libraries. The helicopters, which Gastesi said “are getting utilized a lot,” will cost $10 million each.

tohara@keysnews.com