The Monroe County Commission has approved a property tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year that would raise property taxes by about 10% for homes not covered by a homestead exemption, which is about two-thirds of all properties in the Florida Keys.

For those property owners with the Save Our Homes homestead exemption, property tax increases are capped at about 3% a year. Tina Boan, the county senior director of budget and finance, estimated there would be a $8 per year, or 66 cents more per month, decrease for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 on a $500,000 home with a homestead exemption.

