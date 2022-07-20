The Monroe County Commission has approved a property tax increase for the upcoming fiscal year that would raise property taxes by about 10% for homes not covered by a homestead exemption, which is about two-thirds of all properties in the Florida Keys.
For those property owners with the Save Our Homes homestead exemption, property tax increases are capped at about 3% a year. Tina Boan, the county senior director of budget and finance, estimated there would be a $8 per year, or 66 cents more per month, decrease for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1 on a $500,000 home with a homestead exemption.
However, a $500,000 home without a homestead exemption would see an increase about $110 increase per year this upcoming fiscal year or about $9 per month, Boan said. The County Commission tentatively reduced the actual tax rate, but because property values have increased so significantly, those without a homestead exemption will have a tax bill that is about 10% above the current tax bill for non-homesteaded properties.
The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners met Tuesday, July 19, to tentatively approve a proposed $512 million fiscal year 2023 budget. The budget includes the Board of County Commissioners, the constitutional officers, such as the Sheriff’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections and Clerk of Court, and other appropriations for the Tourist Development Council, capital projects and reserves.
Boan presented the tentative budget with FY23 estimates of residential real estate trends, taxable property values, sales taxes and state shared revenues, along with fund balance, reserves and general fund.
The proposed budget reflects a property value increase with a total value of $36.8 billion, some of the highest property values recorded. Property values have doubled in the past 10 years, according to county officials. It also reflects continued investment in roads and bridges, resilience adaptation, facilities and public safety infrastructure. A number of notable capital projects are funded in whole or in large part with non-local funding, according to County Administrator Roman Gastesi.
Funds expanded recreational facilities, including new parks, upgrades and amenities to existing parks, and expanded library services, according to Gastesi.
The proposed budget does not include any new positions for the county, but Boan said new positions could be created throughout the year based on need. The budget includes a 7% CPI increase and 2% merit raise for county employees, 10% COLA/Merit increase for county Property Appraiser’s Office workers, 7% COLA/2% merit increase for Sheriff’s Office workers, 7% COLA/3% merit increase for the Supervisor of Elections and roughly 9% salary increase for Tax Collector’s Office workers.
The budget also provides more than $2.1 million in funding for 26 community-based nonprofit organizations, according to the county.
The County Commissioners commented little on the budget, but did discuss the need for community and senior citizen centers throughout the Florida Keys.
The next public hearing of the adoption of the budget and millage rate will be at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Harvey Government Center in Key West, followed by the final public hearing at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 21 at 5:05 p.m. at the Murray E. Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. Both meetings are hybrid and can be attended in-person or via Zoom.