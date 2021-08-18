Monroe County Project Management was recently awarded an $8,347,704 grant administered in two phases to fund the hardening of 10 county buildings with wind and hurricane protection measures.
Phase one is funded at $732,505 for design and engineering. The remaining funds will be reserved for the construction of the projects in phase two. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Florida Division of Emergency Management Mitigation Bureau Hazard Mitigation Grant Program approved the projects.
“By hardening our existing infrastructure with this grant, the facilities department will be able to focus on other hurricane preparation activities when a storm threatens rather than shuttering these facilities,” said Monroe County Project Management Director Cary Knight. “Hurricane Irma’s wind-driven rain damaged 24 county buildings, so a grant like this will help county functions resume more quickly after a storm.”
The facilities include the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Stock Island, Monroe County Fire Rescue Station No. 9 on Big Coppitt Key and Station No. 17 on Conch Key, the MCSO Office/Clerk of Court Complex in Marathon, the Historic Key West Courthouse, the Lester Building in Key West, the Ellis Building on Tavernier, the Marathon and Harvey government centers, and the current Plantation Key Courthouse building.
The proposed projects will protect exterior openings with impact-resistant windows and doors at the 10 facilities and harden existing roofs at seven of the facilities to preserve the integrity of the buildings, reduce potential damage from future wind events, and reduce the labor required to shutter public buildings.
Outside openings, like vents, louvers, and exhaust fans, will also be protected with wind mitigation features. All installations will meet or exceed Florida Building Code and Miami-Dade specifications, with materials certified to meet wind and impact standards.