Monroe County officials, community members and politicians from left Roman Gastesi, Robert Spottswood, Richard Toppino, Craig Cates, Ana Maria Rodriguez, Rick Derer, Holly Raschein, David Rice, Michelle Coldiron, Robert Spottswood Jr., Jim Scholl, Gilberto Neves, Jim Mooney, Carlos Gimenez, Richard Strickland and Chas Spottswood take part in Wednesday’s ground-breaking ceremony at Key West International Airport.
A model of plans for Key West International airport’s Concourse A project is on display in the departure area adjacent to the Conch Flyer restaurant.
Monroe County Director of Airports Richard Strickland speaks to a crowd of more than 100 on Wednesday at the ground-breaking event for Concourse A at Key West International airport.
The Monroe County government held a ceremonial ground-breaking ceremony for a $100 million concourse terminal expansion program at Key West International Airport, as construction on the project started this week.
Crews began fencing off areas of the airport where work will be occurring and have survey teams out working, Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland said. Strickland referred to work currently being done as “non-sexy.”
“It will be a few weeks before there will be any public disruption,” Strickland said of the work schedule.
Ultimately, the 48,000-square-feet, second-level Concourse A project will have several elements to improve the level of service for passengers and tenants, Strickland said.
The project includes seven passenger boarding jet bridges, additional baggage areas and devices and airline ramp/office spaces, an expanded security checkpoint with an area to support up to four lanes and an extended passenger bridge located post-security connecting the existing terminal building with the new concourse, according to Strickland.
County commissioners approved a resolution on Aug. 17 to use $39 million in airport revenue bonds to finance various costs of capital improvements in the project. Revenues derived from the airport operations and certain eligible passenger facility charge revenues will be used to secure payment of the principal and interest on bonds.
Outside of the $39 million bond, $61 million is coming from state and federal grant money. No local property tax dollars are being used for the project, Strickland said.
The county has cut some art and others features from the Key West International Airport concourse expansion plan because of rising construction prices and not receiving a $10 million federal grant.
The cost of the project was originally estimated at about $90 million, but the price tag has risen by at least $10 million, according to Strickland, because of inflation and rising fuel and construction costs.
Strickland and his team have begun some value engineering on the project to reduce costs. Cuts include removing a $1.4 million virtual coral reef seascape that was planned for one of the terminal corridors. They have removed a $1 million terrazzo floor, a $1 million administrative walk-over bridge and a $500,000 “big beautiful glass” piece of artwork that depicted the chain of islands.
There are also “some nicer finishes” planned for the security checkpoint that are being removed, Strickland said. The county still plans to include them in the design and permitting in case some money is found for the project, Strickland said.
Last year, Strickland unveiled preliminary plans and designs for a new concourse and other improvements.
The expansion is needed to accommodate the increase in passengers, Strickland said. From baggage claim to the departure waiting room, the airport is underserving passengers, officials said.
The airport is currently having another banner year when it comes to passenger counts. Since the start of the year, more than 925,440 passengers have traveled through the KeyWest airport, Strickland said. Currently, six carriers — American, United, Delta, Jet Blue, Silver and Allegieant — service the airport and provide 23 nonstop flights a day out of the airport.