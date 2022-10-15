county eoc done.jpg

The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners and their partners invite the public to the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Emergency Operations Center at the west end of the Marathon airport. The ceremony is Tuesday, Oct. 18, starting at 10 a.m. Key officials will speak at the event.

 Renderting provided by Monroe County

After years of planning, the Monroe County government broke ground on a new $31.9 million emergency operations center at the west end of the Marathon airport this month.

The Monroe County Commission has invited the public to the ground-breaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Local officials will speak at the event. The site is an active construction site; closed-toe shoes are highly recommended. Limited parking will be available near the site off Aviation Boulevard; follow parking directions on the day of the event, according to county government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.

